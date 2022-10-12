Jeans aren’t known for their comfort. Consequently, if you choose to pull on a pair of denim pants (over sweats or leggings), they should be ultra-flattering and give you Rihanna-levels of confidence. So with shoppers and TikTok creators hyping up Levi’s iconic Wedgie Straight Jeans for their fit that “makes every outfit look so good,” it’s easy to see why this is a must-have pair.

“They fit like a glove” added TikToker @simplysheels, who also noted that they’re “such good quality” and “very thick.” As their name suggests, the main draw is their snug fit around the hips and thighs that hugs, lifts, and contours your booty. The result? A bum-highlighting silhouette that doesn’t gap around the waist. Despite their gravity-defying lift from behind, they somehow maintain a relaxed, casual vibe thanks to their timeless straight-leg style.

Amazon

Shop now: $48 (Originally $80); amazon.com

Reviewers are seriously impressed: “Believe the hype — they make your butt look great,” wrote one Amazon shopper, adding that the pair has “quite a bit of stretch” but still fits snuggly. Another fan raved that they’re “super flattering” and also comfy enough to wear while traveling. A third reviewer dubbed them their “new favorite jeans,” and agreed that the fit makes their “middle-aged bum look incredible.” TikToker @_mysteryx even dubbed them the “best jeans for hip dips” thanks to their smoothing firmness.

In addition to classic light- and dark-wash denim colors, these jeans are also available in black, white, corduroy, and even leopard-print — and all of them are currently on sale. Normally, these viral jeans retail for $80, but thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, you can score your pair for 40 percent off. Add them to your cart ASAP while the massive sale event continues through midnight on October 12.