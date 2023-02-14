One Detail on These Now-$21 Levi’s Jeans Makes Them the “Most Comfortable” Pants Amazon Shoppers Own

Hint: no buttons or zippers here.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

One Detail on These Now-$21 Leviâs Jeans Makes Them the âMost Comfortableâ Pants Amazon Shoppers Own
Photo:

Getty Images

While Gen Z may have convinced you to get rid of all your skinny jeans, Amazon shoppers have something else to say about that. The second best-selling jeans on Amazon are a pair of skinny Levi’s with an elastic waistband that makes them the “most comfortable” pants reviewers own. And right now, you can get the Levi’s Totally Shaping Pull-On Jeans on sale, starting at $21. 

Available in 16 colors and patterns, the jeans are made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane. They have an elastic waistband for easy on-and-off, functional pockets on the front and back, and a snug fit through the legs. The pants come in sizes ranging from 2 through 28, with standard, short, and long inseam options. 

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans

Amazon

Shop now: $21–$27 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Given their simple silhouette, these jeans go with just about everything. Wear them with a graphic tee and sneakers for a casual weekend look, elevate the pants with a blazer and loafers for a day at the office, and dress them up with a blouse and heeled booties for an evening out. Regardless of how you style them, no one will ever know they don’t have a button and zipper. 

More than 52,400 Amazon shoppers have given the Levi’s jeans a five-star rating. One reviewer is “replacing [their] other jeans with these” because they “fit perfectly and are flattering.” That same shopper said these pants won’t “flatten the butt,” despite their stretchy fabric (phew!). Another reviewer confirmed the pants “look and feel like jeans,” while a third person pointed out that the elastic waistband gets rid of the “annoying bump on the front” you may get with a button and zipper closure, making the pull-on Levi’s “very flattering.” 

If you’re having a hard time incorporating “hard pants” back into your wardrobe, give yourself the gift of this comfortable, cute, and most importantly, stretchy, pair of Levi’s jeans. Shop more colors and styles on sale at Amazon, below.

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans

Amazon

Shop now: $22–$27 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans

Amazon

Shop now: $25–$27 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Rihannaâs Super Bowl Manicure Was Finished With This Conditioning Oil Thatâs Loved by Over 19,900 Amazon Shoppers
Rihanna Finished Off Her Fire-Red Super Bowl Manicure With This $10 Conditioning Nail Oil From Amazon
Kate Middleton wearing Veja sneakers
Kate Middleton Just Wore a Pair of $150 Sneakers From Meghan Markle’s Go-To Brand
My Curls Look the Best They Ever Have in Their 28 Years Thanks to Great Advice from Kelly Rownlands Hair Stylist
My Curls Look the Best They Have in 28 Years Thanks to This Advice From Alicia Keys’ Hairstylist
Related Articles
Rihannaâs Super Bowl Manicure Was Finished With This Conditioning Oil Thatâs Loved by Over 19,900 Amazon Shoppers
Rihanna Finished Off Her Fire-Red Super Bowl Manicure With This $10 Conditioning Nail Oil From Amazon
Kate Middleton wearing Veja sneakers
Kate Middleton Just Wore a Pair of $150 Sneakers From Meghan Markle’s Go-To Brand
Bella Hadid is Bringing Back This Middle School Accessory â and It's Only $12 on Amazon
Bella Hadid Keeps Wearing the Hair Accessory You Probably Owned In Middle School, and It’s Only $12 at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give The Same Smoothing Results As a Facial â And Theyâre Just $2 Apiece
Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give the Same Smoothing Results As a Facial — and They’re $2 Apiece
Amazon fashion weekend deals
The 24 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, From $30 Levi’s Jeans to $39 Adidas Sneakers
Jennifer Coolidge Partnered With E.l.f. To Bring Its Viral Primer to the Super Bowl
Jennifer Coolidge Says This Viral $10 Primer Makes Her Look Like a “Baby Dolphin”
Amazon Boots Review
I Walked Around NYC in These Heeled, Western-Style Boots From Amazon for 7 Hours With No Issues
Everything a Former Madewell Employee Is Buying From the Brandâs Newest Spring Drop
I'm a Former Madewell Employee, and These Are 10 Things I'm Buying from Its New Spring Collection
Best-selling Amazon Satina Leggings Sale
Amazon’s Best-Selling Leggings Are “Ridiculously Soft,” and They’re on Sale for $12
This Supermodel-Approved Winter Trend Is Still Going Strong, and You Can Shop It for Just $12 at Amazon
Earmuffs Are the Supermodel-Approved Trend Taking Over This Winter, and You Can Get a Cozy Pair for Only $12
Maybelline concealer review
I’ve Tried Plenty of Expensive Concealers, and This $9 Formula Is the Only One That Smooths Out My Fine Lines
Selena Gomez TikTok Skincare Routine
Selena Gomez Spilled Her Skincare Routine on TikTok, and This Moisturizer Is the Key to Her Glowing Complexion
LOTD 2/9: Julia Fox
Julia Fox Wore a Teeny-Tiny Distressed Tee With a Dangerously Sharp Accessory We’re Still Not Over
Amazon Shoppers Call These Reebok Sneakers Their 'All-Time Favorite,' and They're 40% Off
These Comfy Sneakers From a Brand Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid Wear Are Now 31% Off at Amazon
Kendall Jenner CUUP Bra
Kendall Jenner’s Internet-Breaking Selfie Includes the Ultra-Comfy Bra That’s Always Sold Out
Amazon Best-Selling Zip-Up Hoodie
Amazon's Best-Selling Half-Zip Hoodie Is Made From the "Softest Material Ever," Shoppers Say