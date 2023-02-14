One Detail on These Now-$21 Levi’s Jeans Makes Them the “Most Comfortable” Pants Amazon Shoppers Own

While Gen Z may have convinced you to get rid of all your skinny jeans, Amazon shoppers have something else to say about that. The second best-selling jeans on Amazon are a pair of skinny Levi’s with an elastic waistband that makes them the “most comfortable” pants reviewers own. And right now, you can get the Levi’s Totally Shaping Pull-On Jeans on sale, starting at $21.

Available in 16 colors and patterns, the jeans are made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane. They have an elastic waistband for easy on-and-off, functional pockets on the front and back, and a snug fit through the legs. The pants come in sizes ranging from 2 through 28, with standard, short, and long inseam options.

Shop now: $21–$27 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Given their simple silhouette, these jeans go with just about everything. Wear them with a graphic tee and sneakers for a casual weekend look, elevate the pants with a blazer and loafers for a day at the office, and dress them up with a blouse and heeled booties for an evening out. Regardless of how you style them, no one will ever know they don’t have a button and zipper.

More than 52,400 Amazon shoppers have given the Levi’s jeans a five-star rating. One reviewer is “replacing [their] other jeans with these” because they “fit perfectly and are flattering.” That same shopper said these pants won’t “flatten the butt,” despite their stretchy fabric (phew!). Another reviewer confirmed the pants “look and feel like jeans,” while a third person pointed out that the elastic waistband gets rid of the “annoying bump on the front” you may get with a button and zipper closure, making the pull-on Levi’s “very flattering.”

If you’re having a hard time incorporating “hard pants” back into your wardrobe, give yourself the gift of this comfortable, cute, and most importantly, stretchy, pair of Levi’s jeans. Shop more colors and styles on sale at Amazon, below.

