These Now-$22 Levi's Jeans Are "Almost as Comfortable as Sweatpants," According to Shoppers

Kyra Surgent
Published on February 24, 2023

Every trendsetter knows that quality basics are the foundation of a stylish wardrobe. While I’m all for a maximalist moment (more is definitely more, in my book), there is something to be said for the old reliables in my closet — my go-to white sneakers, classic leather jacket, and of course, my favorite jeans. No clothing collection is complete without a good, well-fitting pair of jeans that will make you look and feel your best. If you’re in the market to upgrade your denim, the Levi’s Ribcage Straight-Ankle Jeans are just $22 at Amazon right now — Don’t wait to shop this unbeatable 72 percent-off deal; it won’t last long. 

This customer-loved trouser is described by Levi’s as their “highest high rise yet,” with a lengthy 12 inches between the top of the inner leg seam and the waistband. If you’re like me and you only wear high-waisted jeans, you’ll love this style which pairs perfectly with cropped and uncropped pieces alike. The pants’ classic straight-leg fit is extra flattering (kiss your skinny jeans goodbye), and their hem hits right at the ankle. Made of cotton, polyester and elastane, this Levi’s style is extra comfortable. The jeans are available on Amazon in sizes ranging from 24 to 32, and they’re sold in 15 styles including distressed and corduroy. 

With over 3,400 five stars and a near perfect rating, shoppers seriously love these jeans. One reviewer said they’re impressed by the “amazing” quality and price of these Levi’s, going on to say they “ordered another pair” after months of “near constant wear.” A different shopper said the jeans are “comfortable yet fit in all the right places,” later saying, “there’s a stretch to them” making the pants “almost just as comfortable as your sweats.” 

“Need a boost of confidence? These jeans are it,” another shopper said, the pants “make [their] butt look amazing, the waist is generous, and the rise is perfect,” they added. When it comes to styling, this fit can be paired with nearly anything, from sneakers to heels. One shopper said they wear the pants with “boots and loafers because of the shorter length,” and it looks “super adorable.” Whether you’re in search of a pair of well-fitting jeans to dress up for work or nights out, or a classic, comfortable style that you can wear virtually anywhere — these Levi’s are the answer. 

As one shopper put it, “I guarantee these will be your new favorite jeans.” Don’t wait to shop the Levi’s Ribcage Straight-Ankle Jeans directly on Amazon for just $22, and check out other styles of the customer-loved fit below. 

