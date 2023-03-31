Amazon’s Under-the-Radar Levi’s Sale Includes Hollywood-Loved Pairs for Up to 70% Off

Just like Kleenex has become synonymous with tissues, so has Levi’s with jeans. The brand — which has been around for over a century — is a staple in the denim world, with timeless styles that have made shoppers obsessed with both vintage pairs and new arrivals alike.

Given its icon-status, it’s no surprise that Levi’s denim is a celebrity staple, worn by Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, Kylie Jenner, and — just this week — Olivia Wilde. Chances are, you probably also own (or at least have owned) a pair, and if you’re in the market to add another to your collection, you’re in luck — the famous denim brand is secretly on sale for up to 70 percent off at Amazon right now. Below, we rounded up the most discounted styles, which together boast thousands of five star reviews, with prices starting at just $21.

The brand’s Classic Straight Jeans in soft black are the most discounted of the bunch, currently on sale for just $21. These are mid-rise, meaning that they’ll sit just below the natural waist, and designed out of a cotton, polyester, and elastane blend that gives them softness and stretch. This pair alone has more than 6,600 perfect ratings, with shoppers raving that they’re “flattering and comfortable.” According to one customer, this style is a “nice everyday jean and good alternative to leggings” thanks to the comfort, while another dubbed them their “favorite jeans” because they’re “classic and simple.”

Amazon

Shop now: $21 (Originally $70); amazon.com

While Levis’ 94 Baggy jeans might not be as discounted as the above, at 30 percent off they’re still a must. I can personally vouch for these jeans, which I spent the better part of the last year wearing. While I’ve never been one to wear anything other than sweatpants on a flight, the roomy design and soft material made these an easy pick for a short trip. And in addition to being one of the more comfortable pairs of jeans I own, I’m also obsessed with the style. They’re relaxed and spacious without leaving you drowning in denim, and pair just as well with classic Adidas sneakers as they do with ballet flats.

Amazon

Shop now: $56 (Originally $80); amazon.com

I feel like anytime I compliment someone’s jeans, the reply is, “They’re Levis wedgies!” And those very high-waisted jeans that people say “make your butt look incredible,” are now 43 percent off. Available in 15 different washes, this style is made with 100 percent cotton, which helps maintain the classic its straight-leg structure. One customer who called them their “most favorite jeans” wrote: “I’ve bought four pairs and get compliments on them often and they are flattering. If you’re looking to step away from skinny jeans, these are a good choice!”

Amazon

Shop now: from $45 (Originally $80); amazon.com

Levis’ classic styles are designed to be worn for years to come — so grab a pair you’ll wear on repeat while they’re majorly discounted at Amazon.

Amazon

Shop now: $38 (Originally $80); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $39 (Originally $80); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $56 (Originally $80); amazon.com