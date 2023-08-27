The Cool-Girl Denim Jacket Irina Shayk and I Both Own Is 30% Off at Amazon Now

Whenever my sister visits, she saunters into my apartment looking stylish, composed, and downright cool — remarkably so, considering she’s typically trudging from a layover-laden Spirit flight, followed by a grimy subway endeavor in 80-degree heat, lugging a suitcase all the while.

The common denominator, I’ve quickly realized, is her Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket, a piece that elevates even the most unremarkable getups, including the plain leggings and basic T-shirt she wears when she flies. In addition to a travel uniform, the jacket functions as her pièce de résistance on first dates, weekend gatherings, and other occasions that call for cool-casual attire.

My sister let me borrow the jacket, which she owns in black. The next day, I bought my own — in white, as my twin is staunchly opposed to twinning with me. And since then, I’ve donned my cream trucker countless times this summer. As autumn approaches, however, I may just outright copy my sister’s signature style — especially as the jacket is 30 percent off at Amazon in numerous colors for a limited time.

The Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket is a boxy, relaxed outerwear piece with the makings of a surefire staple in anyone’s outerwear collection. Boasting over 1,800 five-star shopper ratings at Amazon, it exudes effortless appeal, offers unparalleled versatility, and enhances endless outfits by adding a touch of understated off-duty style. Furthermore, the jacket transcends seasonality: Its roomy fit is perfect for layering — be it over a bralette in the summer, or turtleneck when the temperature drops.

From afar, you could reasonably mistake the ex-boyfriend trucker for a denim jacket. Slip it on, though, and you’ll realize it’s much softer than jeans could ever be — as it’s actually made from 100 percent cotton. For this reason, the material is breathable, comfortable, and, IMO, easier to machine-wash than a true jean jacket. As for its detailing: silver buttons line the front, subtly stud the back, and dot the pockets, where they deliver a detail that’s both pretty and practical. The seaming is subtle and the front hemline is elongated, giving the jacket a streamlined look despite its relatively relaxed fit.

My sister and I are hardly alone in our predilection for this jacket. Irina Shayk owns it in my sister’s black hue, which she donned back in 2020. In true model off-duty fashion, Shayk paired the trucker with black Levi’s 501 shorts, creating a cool-girl Canadian tuxedo. (Sidenote: The shorts are Amazon’s number one best-seller in the category and next on my shopping list.)

For a comfortable, versatile supermodel-worn jacket that goes with virtually anything, snag your own Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket while it’s 30 percent off at Amazon. Unlike my sister, I wouldn’t mind if you copied me.

