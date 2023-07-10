Amazon Just Slashed Prices on the Classic Denim Brand Olivia Wilde and Hilary Duff Wear on Repeat

Attention shoppers: The biggest sale event of the summer is merely hours away. Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow and major deals are dropping at 3 a.m. ET. As an Amazon shopping writer, I’ve anticipated this epic two-day marathon for weeks, and you can bet my cart is already overflowing with finds. I’m stocking up on wardrobe staples, like comfortable sneakers, flattering dresses, and, of course, classic jeans. Since it doesn’t get much more classic than Levi’s denim, I sifted through all of the brand’s Prime Day discounts to find the best picks you can snag ahead of the sale — and trust me, they’re good.

Below, you’ll find versatile jeans, timeless shorts, comfortable jackets, and stylish overalls. The following Levi’s pieces are shopper-loved, editor-approved, and some are even celeb-worn, too; Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Hilary Duff, Kendall Jenner, and Olivia Wilde have all been spotted sporting the brand this season. I don’t know about you, but I’m following the lead of my favorite “It” girls and snagging the following deals while they’re still discounted up to 75 percent off.

Best Levi’s Prime Day Deals:

Wedgie Straight Jeans

Amazon

Meet the newest mainstay in your year-round outfit rotation: the Wedgie Straight Jeans. Made with a snug fit through the hip and thigh and a flattering high-rise waistline, the pair is bound to become your new go-to. It has a straight-leg silhouette that flares out just the right amount, perfect for wearing with practically anything in your wardrobe. Plus, the jeans are sold in 15 styles, including a range of washes. Not only are they the “best jeans ever,” according to shoppers, but InStyle also ranked them as the best overall butt-lifting pair on the market. Be sure to check out the style while it’s marked down from its original $80 price tag.

Low Pro Jeans

Amazon

Looking to channel your inner Jenner? Me too. That's why I’m snagging the Levi’s Low Pro jeans that Kylie Jenner, herself, just flaunted on Instagram. The classic style has a comfortable, relaxed fit and a straight-leg hemline. Thanks to their slouchy silhouette, they add an effortless feel to any outfit, whether you’re pairing them with a breezy blouse or simple tee. And the jeans aren’t just stylish, they’re easy to wear, too; one Amazon shopper called the pair the “most comfortable pants [they] own.” The best part? They’re discounted to just $45 right now.

501 Original Shorts

Amazon

No summer wardrobe is complete without a great pair of denim cut-offs, and these best-selling 501 Original shorts are just that. They’re currently marked down to just $42 from their original $60 cost, so now is the best time to add them to your collection. They have a high-rise waistline that pairs perfectly with practically anything; throw them on with an easy crop-top, a relaxed T-shirt, or even over your swimsuit this summer. Regardless of how you style them, you’re bound to be reaching for the versatile shorts all season long. Take it from one reviewer who called the style the “perfect pair of shorts.”

Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Amazon

Not only does the discounted Levi’s selection offer a range of classic bottoms, but jackets including the Ex-Boyfriend Trucker style are marked down, too. A denim jacket is a year-round closet staple, whether you’re throwing it on over an airy summer dress or using it as a layering piece. The 75-percent-off jacket’s oversized fit gives it an extra comfortable feel and a casual, relaxed silhouette. It’s sold in 12 styles on Amazon, including black, white, and a range of denim washes. Plus, its “quality is top notch,” according to one reviewer who said they know the “well-made” piece will “last for years and years to come.” Don’t wait to shop the versatile wardrobe essential while it’s just $25.

Be sure to snag the Levi’s finds that catch your eye before Amazon’s biggest sale event ends tomorrow.

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Amazon

Ribcage Bootcut Jeans

Amazon

721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Amazon

Vintage Shortalls