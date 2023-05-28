The “Most Flattering” Jeans From a Denim Brand Celebrities Wear on Repeat Are 65% Off at Amazon

Hilary Duff, Olivia Wilde, and Hailey Bieber are fans of Levi's.

Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Published on May 28, 2023 @ 03:00AM

Comfortable, flattering jeans are essential to every wardrobe. When I’m looking for a fresh pair of denim to add to my collection, I always turn to classic, high quality brands I know I can rely on — especially since I wear my favorite styles practically every day. In discussing timeless denim, there’s one brand that will always come to mind: Levi’s. I’ve never met a pair of Levi’s jeans I didn’t like, and celebrities like Olivia Wilde, Hailey Bieber, and Hilary Duff are constantly wearing the brand on repeat, too. My latest Levi’s find is this pair of 724 High-Rise Straight Jeans that’s on sale for an entire 65 percent off at Amazon. 

The pants are available in 21 styles, including a range of denim washes perfect for everyday wear. With a slim fit through the hip and thigh and a high-waisted silhouette, the jeans are super flattering. They’re also cut from stretchy denim, according to Levi’s, so they hug your figure while offering comfort and breathability. Wear them with your favorite breezy blouse or slouchy tee, and they’re bound to become a mainstay in your year-round wardrobe.

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans âââââ(Also Available in Plus)

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $70); amazon.com

InStyle’s testing team named the Levi’s 724 style the overall best jeans of 2023, and more than 3,900 Amazon shoppers agree. A waitress who wears them for 12-hour shifts called the jeans the “most flattering pair of pants [they] own,” adding that the fabric is “soft, stretchy, and comfortable enough to wear all day.” And, a different shopper called the Levi’s pair “a dream come true,” thanks to its “well-fitting” design. 

One customer said the jeans have the “perfect amount of stretch,” while someone else added that they “don’t cut into [their] belly button” like alternative high-rise fits do. And, a different shopper said they were “pleasantly surprised” by the jeans, which “fit great and feel great,” adding that they’ve received “several compliments” whenever they’ve worn them. The same person went on to say they’re the “most comfortable jeans [they’ve] worn in a long time.” 

Be sure to shop the Levi’s 724 High-Rise Straight Jeans while they’re still marked down to just $24 at Amazon.

