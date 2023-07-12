Amazon’s Best-Selling Levi’s Denim Shorts Are on Sale for a Whopping 70% Off

Could this be the best Prime Day deal yet?

Published on July 12, 2023

Summer Version of Demi Moore and Sydney Sweeneyâs Effortless Style Staple
It’s hard to believe that Amazon Prime Day is almost over. We’ve seen star-studded fashion deals on everything from flattering swimsuits to comfy sneakers appear and disappear right before our eyes. Now, it’s coming to a close; it will be like it never even happened (except for the many packages that will soon arrive on your doorstep). But that doesn’t mean the too-good-to-be-true savings are over. In fact, I found one of the best deals right in the knick of time, and it’s from a classic brand worn by a slew of celebs including Kylie Jenner, Demi Moore, Hilary Duff, Sydney Sweeney, and so many more. The label in question? Levi’s

It’s no wonder that A-list celebrities fawn over Levi’s; it’s a comfy, timeless label that transcends trends — and it’s especially alluring when it’s on sale for up to 70 percent off. Yep, you read that right — the Levi’s 501 Original Shorts are on sale for as low as $18 in select washes and sizes right now.

Levi’s 501 Original Shorts

Amazon Prime Day Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts White

Amazon

Levi’s 501 Original Shorts

Amazon Prime Day Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts Jazz

Amazon

Originally $60, you may want to snag more than one pair of the Levi’s 501s while they're discounted. The white colorway is the lowest priced of all, but other style variations, such as the deep indigo and light-washed blue are also majorly discounted. You can shop most of the shorts in sizes 23 to 39, but don’t wait — sizes are going fast. 

You don’t have to be a celeb to rock the brand, as these babies have managed to rack up over 16,900 perfect ratings, making the Levi’s 501 Original bottoms Amazon’s number one best-selling denim shorts. Shoppers have nothing but praise for them, calling them their new “favorite summer shorts” and the “shorts of the year… for two years in a row.” Other reviewers can’t get over how “comfy” they are, while another claims they “fit like a glove.”

The bottoms don’t only look great, but they’re also beyond easy to style. You can go casual by pairing an uncomplicated top with your new shorts, or add a pair of on-sale cowboy boots and a bohemian blouse for a more fashionable look. Or, you can even take a sexier approach with a tube top and wrap heels.

The bottom line? You can’t go wrong with Levi’s 501 Original Shorts; they’re cute, practical, and — the best part — 70 percent off. I’d snag them quickly before Prime Day officially ends tonight.

Levi’s 501 Original Shorts

Amazon Prime Day Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts Salsa

Amazon

Levi’s 501 Original Shorts

Amazon Prime Day Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts Indigo

Amazon

