Amazon Shoppers Say These 70%-Off Jeans From a Kylie Jenner-Worn Brand Are So Comfy, They Feel Like “Pajamas”

Amazon is my shopping destination for classic, high-quality basics I know I can rely on; and, when it comes to denim, Levi’s are pretty much as classic as it gets. The brand is loved by shoppers and celebrities alike; it-girls including Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde, and Hilary Duff have been spotted styling the brand’s iconic jeans on repeat. So naturally, when I saw Amazon’s selection of discounted Levi’s styles, it was a no-brainer to head to checkout immediately. The latest addition to my shopping cart? The 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans that are on sale for up to 70 percent off.

Despite the controversy surrounding skinny jeans, the fitted silhouette is, in fact, still in style, and this Levi’s pick is the quintessential pair. It’s built with a mid-rise waistline and made to contour your curves, hugging your body in all the right places. The pair, of course, has a skinny, full-length cut to elongate your legs, too. Thanks to its timeless fit, the style can be paired with practically anything in your year-round wardrobe. Plus, it’s sold in 32 styles so you can really find the perfect match for your outfit rotation. Be sure to check out Levi’s pair while it’s still marked down to as low as just $21 at Amazon.

311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

Amazon

According to rave reviews and more than 12,400 perfect ratings, customers clearly love the Levi’s skinny jeans. And InStyle even named the 311 pair the overall best skinny jeans on the market this year. One 64-year-old shopper agreed, calling them the “best jeans ever,” adding that they’re “by far the most comfortable” pair they’ve tried. A different customer confirmed, adding that the pants feel “like getting to wear your pajama bottoms to work” — which sounds like a dream come true.

Not only do the jeans feel great, but they look great, too. One reviewer said the pants “fit wonderfully,” while another person added that they’ve “received tons of compliments” wearing them. A different shopper said the jeans are “comfortable, but look polished” and they’re such high quality that they still “look great after wear and washing.” Not sold yet? Take it from one customer who called the pair the “most flattering jeans [they’ve] ever worn.”

Don’t wait to snag the Levi’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans while they’re still up to 70 percent off at Amazon.

