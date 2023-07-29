Amazon Shoppers Say These 70%-Off Jeans From a Kylie Jenner-Worn Brand Are So Comfy, They Feel Like “Pajamas”

Skinny jeans might just be making their comeback.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 29, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shoppers Say These 70%-Off Jeans From a Kylie Jenner-Worn Brand âFit Like Magicâ
Photo:

Getty Images

Amazon is my shopping destination for classic, high-quality basics I know I can rely on; and, when it comes to denim, Levi’s are pretty much as classic as it gets. The brand is loved by shoppers and celebrities alike; it-girls including Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde, and Hilary Duff have been spotted styling the brand’s iconic jeans on repeat. So naturally, when I saw Amazon’s selection of discounted Levi’s styles, it was a no-brainer to head to checkout immediately. The latest addition to my shopping cart? The 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans that are on sale for up to 70 percent off. 

Despite the controversy surrounding skinny jeans, the fitted silhouette is, in fact, still in style, and this Levi’s pick is the quintessential pair. It’s built with a mid-rise waistline and made to contour your curves, hugging your body in all the right places. The pair, of course, has a skinny, full-length cut to elongate your legs, too. Thanks to its timeless fit, the style can be paired with practically anything in your year-round wardrobe. Plus, it’s sold in 32 styles so you can really find the perfect match for your outfit rotation. Be sure to check out Levi’s pair while it’s still marked down to as low as just $21 at Amazon. 

311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

Amazon Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

Amazon

According to rave reviews and more than 12,400 perfect ratings, customers clearly love the Levi’s skinny jeans. And InStyle even named the 311 pair the overall best skinny jeans on the market this year. One 64-year-old shopper agreed, calling them the “best jeans ever,” adding that they’re “by far the most comfortable” pair they’ve tried. A different customer confirmed, adding that the pants feel “like getting to wear your pajama bottoms to work” — which sounds like a dream come true. 

Not only do the jeans feel great, but they look great, too. One reviewer said the pants “fit wonderfully,” while another person added that they’ve “received tons of compliments” wearing them. A different shopper said the jeans are “comfortable, but look polished” and they’re such high quality that they still “look great after wear and washing.” Not sold yet? Take it from one customer who called the pair the “most flattering jeans [they’ve] ever worn.”

Don’t wait to snag the Levi’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans while they’re still up to 70 percent off at Amazon. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Strapless Bra Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Large-Breasted Shoppers Say This Slip-Proof Strapless Bra Stays Put Through “Jumping and Dancing”
Milk Hand Cream
My Neglected, Callused Skin Is the Softest It's Ever Been After 1 Week of Using This Miracle Hand Cream
Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen Naked Shoe Etsy
The Sexy Shoe Jennifer Lawrence and Chrissy Teigen Wear Is Sold Out Everywhere — but You Can Find It Here
Related Articles
Strapless Bra Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Large-Breasted Shoppers Say This Slip-Proof Strapless Bra Stays Put Through “Jumping and Dancing”
RoC Facewash
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $10 Cleanser Brightens Skin "in 1 Week" and Leaves It Glowing
More Than 13,500 Shoppers Swear by This Best-Selling, $24 Wireless Bra Thatâs âLightweight and Coolâ
DDD-Sized Shoppers in Their 70s Say This 50%-Off Wireless Bra “Fits Like a Dream”
Fruit of the Loom Bra
The Wire-Free Bra That Shoppers Call “Sexy” Yet “Practical” Is Somehow on Sale for $8 at Amazon
Amazon Summer Trends
The Top 10 Amazon Fashion and Beauty Finds Shoppers Love Most This Summer, Starting at Just $9
Hailey Bieber Flip Flop
Hailey Bieber Wore $925 Platform Flip-Flops, and You Can Get a Similar Style for $23 at Amazon
Amazon Designer Arrivals
Amazon Just Dropped 500+ New Designer Arrivals, and the 10 Best Include Hollywood-Loved Denim and Jewelry
Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein
Kendall Jenner Went Topless Under Her Jean Jacket
Adidas Sambas Review
I Finally Tried the Unassuming Sneaker Nearly Every Supermodel Wears — and I Get It Now
Lined Dresses and Tops
Um, Amazon Secretly Has So Many Cute Linen Dresses and Tops for Less Than $50
This Jennifer Garner-Worn Pajama Brand Is Having a Huge Sale on 350+ Cute and Comfy Styles â Up to 50% Off
The Jennifer Garner-Worn Pajama Brand Shoppers Call the "Most Comfortable" Ever Is Having Its Biggest Sale of the Year
Microfiber Towel
The Unexpected, Frizz-Reducing Hair Product Amazon Shoppers Use to “Stop Shedding” Is 67% Off
$6 Amazon Bra Alternative
Amazon Shoppers Who “Cannot Stand Wearing Bras” Are Turning to This $6 Style Hack Instead
Amazon Body Suit
The Stretchy Ribbed Bodysuits Shoppers Say “Fit Like a Glove” Are on Sale for $12 Apiece
Martha Stewart Bermuda Shorts
Martha Stewart Wore the Ageless, Universally Flattering Bottoms I'm Seeing on Everyone This Summer
Amazon Comfy Shoe
Shoppers Say This $20 Style Hack Makes Everything From Boots to Dress Shoes More Comfortable