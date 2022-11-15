Levi's Customer-Loved Jeans That "Feel Like Butter" Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now

For years, I was told that there were no better jeans than a vintage Levi, so I started my hunt. Shop after shop, I tried on a range of sizes, more confused as each pair fit worse than the last. If you have any kind of curves and have never attempted to navigate vintage sizing, I wouldn’t recommend it. Not only was I unable to find the right fit, but the price tag shocked me; most pairs were around $100. So, rather than continuing down the vintage clothing rabbit hole, I decided to turn to Levi’s current lineup, which has a range of sizes, fits, colors, and styles that not only helped me find the right size, but left me wondering, “Do people know you can buy these new?” My advice: Close the Ebay tab and open up Amazon, where during the retailer’s pre-Black Friday sale, you can get one of Levi’s customer-loved styles on sale for up to 70 percent off.

Ahead of the holiday sales, Amazon discounted the popular 721 high-rise skinny jeans majorly, with prices starting at just $21. This Levi’s staple is available in 29 colors, including classic dark and light washes, as well as a trendy camo, which has become a go-to print for celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Dua Lipa. These jeans are 73 percent cotton, making them soft to the touch and long lasting, while the polyester, modal, and elastane blend gives them the versatile stretch you need in a skinny jean. You can get the style that’s loved by over 17,700 customers today at one of the lowest prices of the year.

Shop now: From $21 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Shoppers can’t stop raving about these jeans and the flattering fit, with one customer writing, “These fit like a glove and feel like butter. My butt looks amazing…I now understand what people mean when they say that they would order something in every color.” They aren’t alone, either: A different shopper wrote that the 721s are “melt-on-your-body like” and another noted that these have “just the right amount of stretch to be comfortable and hold you in well,” calling this Levi’s style “the most flattering.”

And while the skinny jeans might be the most discounted style at the moment, the Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle are also currently on sale, with prices starting at just $30. While the 721s were a bit stretchy, designed to fit like a second skin, these straight legs offer a looser leg and more structured waist, with the 99 percent cotton fabric designed to mold to your body over time, not right away. One customer, who describes their build as athletic, wrote that these jeans “contour [their] curves so well” while another shopper calls them, “worth every penny,” noting the durable material and “amazing” quality and fit.

Shop now: From $30 (Originally $80); amazon.com

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to save on these customer-favorite Levi’s jeans, with the straight legs starting at $30 and the popular skinnies just $21 on Amazon.