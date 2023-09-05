LeSportsac's New Collab Is Remixing a Classic Princess Diana Look

Ever since news broke that Princess Diana's sheep sweater would be hitting the auction block as part of Sotheby's very first Fashion Icons sale, royal fans have been hoping to get in on the action any way they can. Of course, the cult-favorite sweater is still available thanks to Rowing Blazers's Jack Carlson, who relaunched Warm & Wonderful back in 2021 and reissued the sweater (in a slew of new colors, at that). But now, beloved NYC-born accessories brand LeSportsac — you know it for its durable and packable bags — is utilizing the iconic pattern, too. Together with Carlson, the label's Arc en Ciel collection is bringing the black sheep print to a line of bags that'll go perfectly with any Princess Diana-inspired look.

Courtesy LeSportsac

Courtesy LeSportsac

The range includes "fashionable yet practical bags and accessories" that all feature the black sheep print on a red backdrop. While the print is undeniably Warm & Wonderful, the bags will have the trademarks of a LeSportsac creation: "long-lasting ripstop nylon, vegan materials, adjustable and removable straps, and interior/exterior pockets for maximum wearability."

"Building on our relationship with the team from Rowing Blazers and celebrating LeSportsac's core values of enduring style and functional design, our legacy shines through in the Arc En Ciel Warm & Wonderful capsule collection," Thomas Becker, chief operating officer of LeSportsac, tells InStyle. "This iconic assortment not only honors a renowned print but also stays true to our unwavering dedication to long-lasting quality and expert artistry. Grounded in the very essence of our brand, this collection invites you to experience a tradition that effortlessly fuses fashion with utility and can be worn across generations."



The bags will range in price from $145 to $325, with a large tote and very Y2K shoulder bag option available alongside a more subtle take on the design with vegan shearling.

Courtesy LeSportsac

Courtesy LeSportsac

“This past March, as we were rummaging through the attic searching for an old pattern, we spotted a small box,” the designers of Warm & Wonderful, Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne, told Sotheby’s in a press release ahead of the legendary auction house's upcoming sale. ”Inside, tucked away beside a cotton bedspread was Diana’s original red sheep sweater from 1981.”



Princess Diana famously wore the sweater during an appearance at one of Prince Charles’s polo matches back in 1981. Sotheby’s explained that “the media, fashion critics, and the public alike carefully dissected the sweater’s black sheep symbolism.” Since then, the design has become a favorite for fans everywhere.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

“After damaging her much-loved sweater, Diana sent it back to the label alongside a request for repair,” Sotheby’s wrote on Instagram earlier this year. “Instead, an entirely new sweater was knitted and returned to her.”

The original damaged sweater is the one that will be up for sale. Bidders can test their luck from Aug. 31 through Sept. 14. Estimates put the price range between $50,000 and $80,000 for anyone hoping to get their hands on the O.G. sheep pullover — and a piece of fashion history.