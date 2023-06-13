Jennifer Lopez Found the Perfect Comfy White Tee, and Her Exact Style Is on Rare Sale Right Now

Like finding the perfect pair of jeans, scouting the perfect white T-shirt is a simple-yet-surprisingly arduous task. I’m partial to the now sold-out Organic Cotton Cropped Tee from InStyle-loved brand Everlane, which I’ve purchased countless times, and in numerous colors.

In searching for a replacement for my out-of-stock go-to, I stumbled upon the Crop Cotton T-shirt from Le Tien, courtesy of Jennifer Lopez, who has been spotted wearing the understated wardrobe staple twice over the past two months. Known for its high-quality basics — including simple sweatpants worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Sarah Jessica Parker — Le Tien rarely discounts its cozy essentials. In a twist of fate, however, Lopez’s white tee is currently 30 percent off.

Shop now: $59 (Originally $85); luisaviaroma.com

The Les Tien Cotton Crop T-shirt is the perfect plain white tee; with its boxy, structured silhouette, drop sleeves, and collarbone-grazing crewneck, it’s both on-trend and timeless — in addition to flattering. True to size, the Crop T-shirt features a simple, straight hemline and a slightly cropped cut. IMO, it’s the Goldilocks of crop tops: not too short, not too long. Instead, the hemline hits right below the navel, for a fuss-free, flattering option that wears well with high-waisted jeans, slacks, and even sweatpants. Sidenote: I’m eyeing the Les Tien Flare Cotton Pants — also 30 percent off. Paired with the crop top, they’d make a comfy, stylish ensemble for travel and lounging.

In addition to cut and fit, comfort is, of course, another component of a perfect T-shirt — and Les Tien’s Crop Tee ticks every box. Made from 100 percent cotton, the shirt is comfortable, breezy, and soft against the skin — in addition to durable and palpably well-made. The breathable fabric is ideal for warm weather wear; that said, the shirt is also an excellent seasonal transition piece that’s perfect for layering with sweaters, cardigans, and shackets. Lopez has demonstrated the shirt’s versatility. Most recently, she styled it with flared corduroys and sky-high platform pumps; earlier this season, Lopez layered the tee beneath an oversized knitted cardigan, which she paired with white sneakers.

The cropped t-shirt comes in white, Lopez’s pick, plus an equally versatile solid black — also 30 percent off. I’ve added both colors to my virtual cart. If you’re interested in snagging your own Les Tien Cotton Crop T-Shirt, à la Jennifer Lopez, I’d suggest speed-shopping. This comfortable, classic wardrobe staple is bound to get snapped up, particularly given how rarely the celebrity-worn brand goes on sale.