Leighton Meester Cuts Hair Even Shorter! See the Photo

Marianne Mychaskiw
Nov 09, 2012 @ 1:01 pm

While many people wait at least a month between trims, Leighton Meester made the cut after only two weeks! The actress/singer traded her long Blair Waldorf layers for an asymmetrical collarbone-grazing bob in late October, and on Wednesday, Meester was spotted in Los Angeles with an even shorter crop. The chin-length cut has a wavy texture, which gives the style a laid-back feel, and we're loving it! Now we want to know: What do you think of Meister's new look? Leave a comment.Plus, see more celebrity hair makeovers in our gallery.MORE:• Try Leighton Meester’s Manes!Get Gossip Girl Fashion CreditsLeighton Stars in Vera Wang Ad

