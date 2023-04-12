Leighton Meester Trolled Adam Brody With a Line From 'Gossip Girl' Before They Dated

And he had no idea.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 @ 03:01PM
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Photo:

Getty Images

It's the stuff of TV legend. Internet boyfriend Seth Cohen and iconic TV frenemy Blair Waldorf managed to find each other IRL and now, the two actors that brought those unforgettable roles to life are very much happily married. However, in the latest episode of Stitcher Studios's Podcrushed, Adam Brody, who played Cohen on Fox's The O.C., learned from host Penn Badgley, who co-starred alongside Leighton Meester in Gossip Girl, that his now-wife was actually trolling him before they started dating. 

Brody explained that before the two got romantically involved, he was already crushing on Meester and even though the two had met, she remained "elusive" and "aloof." It goes against all the stories that Meester has shared about their relationship's origin story, but Brody stands by it — and apparently has receipts. 

"I was smitten instantly. And I was, you know, smitten for a long time ... she remained elusive to me for so long, you know, and aloof," Brody said. "Even though she professes to have been interested in me and all those things, not only did she not pursue that, I mean, she was perfectly willing to let that never happen."

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Getty Images

He went on to say that Meester told him that she had to hold back her feelings for him, sharing that she said, "it's because I knew if we did [instigate a relationship], it would be a thing, you know, or like it's too powerful."

Badgley explained that Meester was just delivering a line from the show, though he didn't explicitly say who said it or who was on the receiving end of it. Nava Kavelin, Badgley's co-host and producer, reiterated, saying, "That was actually a line in Gossip Girl and she was just reciting it back to you.""

Brody and Meester got married in 2014, despite the Gossip Girl dig that could have ended their relationship before it even started. The husband-wife duo share two children together, 6-year-old daughter Arlo and a 2-year-old son.

Related Articles
Chris Evans
Chris Evans Says He's Too Scared to Host 'Saturday Night Live'
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Was Made For This Sparkly, Strapless Maxidress
Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Ariana Grande Made a Rare Appearance on TikTok After Fans Voiced Concerns About Her Weight
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Just Wore a See-Through LBD Covered in Rosettes
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes's Layered Cut-Out Skirt Is a Lesson in Deconstructed Dressing
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Denied King Edward VIII's Dying Wish
Prince Charles poses with his sons Prince William (R) and Prince Harry (L)
King Charles Reportedly Wanted Princes Harry and William to Have Completely Different Names
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Paired a Cropped Prada Logo Tank Top With the Tallest Stilettos
Millie Bobby Brown Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Appear to be Engaged
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Missed the Deadline to RSVP for the Coronation
NEWS: Kim Kardashian Is Joining Emma Roberts for the Next Season of 'American Horror Story'
Kim Kardashian Is Joining Emma Roberts for the Next Season of 'American Horror Story'
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham Celebrated His First Wedding Anniversary With the Most Rom-Com-Ready Photo, Ever
Halle Berry
Halle Berry Clapped Back at a Twitter User Who Called Her Nude Posts Undignified
kourtney kardashian & travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Just Twinned in Matching Graphic Tees
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Easter Dress Featured a Chest Cutout and Two Massive Flower Appliqués
Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank Has Welcomed Twins With Her Husband Philip Schneider