Leighton Meester Trolled Adam Brody With a Line From 'Gossip Girl' Before They Dated

It's the stuff of TV legend. Internet boyfriend Seth Cohen and iconic TV frenemy Blair Waldorf managed to find each other IRL and now, the two actors that brought those unforgettable roles to life are very much happily married. However, in the latest episode of Stitcher Studios's Podcrushed, Adam Brody, who played Cohen on Fox's The O.C., learned from host Penn Badgley, who co-starred alongside Leighton Meester in Gossip Girl, that his now-wife was actually trolling him before they started dating.

Brody explained that before the two got romantically involved, he was already crushing on Meester and even though the two had met, she remained "elusive" and "aloof." It goes against all the stories that Meester has shared about their relationship's origin story, but Brody stands by it — and apparently has receipts.

"I was smitten instantly. And I was, you know, smitten for a long time ... she remained elusive to me for so long, you know, and aloof," Brody said. "Even though she professes to have been interested in me and all those things, not only did she not pursue that, I mean, she was perfectly willing to let that never happen."

He went on to say that Meester told him that she had to hold back her feelings for him, sharing that she said, "it's because I knew if we did [instigate a relationship], it would be a thing, you know, or like it's too powerful."



Badgley explained that Meester was just delivering a line from the show, though he didn't explicitly say who said it or who was on the receiving end of it. Nava Kavelin, Badgley's co-host and producer, reiterated, saying, "That was actually a line in Gossip Girl and she was just reciting it back to you.""

Brody and Meester got married in 2014, despite the Gossip Girl dig that could have ended their relationship before it even started. The husband-wife duo share two children together, 6-year-old daughter Arlo and a 2-year-old son.

