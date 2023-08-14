Leighton Meester Said She and Husband Adam Brody Want Their Daughter to Understand Her Privilege

"I hope that she can take that in."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 @ 03:20PM
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody "Ready Or Not" Screening 2019
Photo:

Getty Images

Leighton Meester is keeping it real with her kids, especially when it comes to their privilege. Sure, you may know the actress best for her work as the snobby, uber-wealthy Upper Eastsider Blair Waldorf from the hit CW show Gossip Girl, but Meester didn't grow up like her on-screen persona. Now, she's hoping to teach gratitude to her and her husband, Adam Brody's, kids, especially their 8-year-old daughter Arlo.

"We live in such a bubble," Meester told E! News in a recent interview. "And we obviously are really happy and grateful to give her everything that we never had growing up. But we also want her to understand that not everyone grows up like that." 

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody at "Fleishman is in Trouble" New York Premiere

Getty Images

The actress also opened up about her own childhood and how her family didn't always know where their next meal was going to come from. "We relied on food stamps and welfare," she told the outlet. "And especially towards the end of the month, but sometimes throughout the month, we either couldn't go grocery shopping or put food back on the shelves before checkout. We really had to do what we could to make ends meet." 

Now that the star and her husband Brody (who headlined one of the network's other popular early aughts shows, The O.C.) live a comfortable life, Meester is working with the nonprofit Feeding America to give back. "I think it's just all about setting an example," she said of partnering with the organization while teaching her kids to be thankful for all they have. "When we sit around the table, we always talk about what we're grateful for and what the best part of our day was and just give thanks to our food." 

"She knows sort of in a child-friendly way, that there are different ways that people are growing up," Meester said, referring to Arlo. "So I hope that she can take that in, but mostly just to be grateful for everything that she has."

Related Articles
Gabrielle union dwyane wade
Gabrielle Union Wore the Sexiest Plunging LBD While Matching With Zaya Wade During a Family Night Out
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre April 2023
Priyanka Chopra Is the World's Most Supportive Wife at the Opening Weekend of the Jonas Brothers' 'The Tour'
gwen stefani blake shelton matrix awards
Gwen Stefani’s Son Was Spotted Performing at Blake Shelton’s Bar in Oklahoma
Ava and Deacon Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Kids Ava and Deacon Stepped Out in Coordinated Sibling Style
Halle Berry attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar
Halle Berry Wants Women to Ignore the Pressure to "Have Children by a Certain Age"
NEWS: Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Are Fueling Dating Rumors With Their Recent Public Outing
Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Are Fueling Romance Rumors With Their Recent Public Outing
You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah
Here's the Trailer for Adam Sandler's Netflix Movie With His Daughters
Drew Barrymore 'Better Homes & Gardens' September Issue
Drew Barrymore's Parenting Style Couldn't Be More Relatable
Ciara, Russell Wilson 2022 ESPYs
Ciara and Russell Wilson's Relationship Timeline
sydney sweeney glen powell cinemacon
Sydney Sweeney Just Revealed Her True Feelings Surrounding Those Glen Powell Romance Rumors
Adriana Lima at the World Premiere of "AIR"
Adriana Lima Says She's Still Modeling at 42 to Empower Women of All Ages
Charlize Theron attends the Fast X film premiere
Charlize Theron and Her Daughters Did the Cutest Synchronized Dance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna Shared Photos of Her Breastfeeding Son RZA While Highlighting Her New Maternity Bra
ciara russell wilson espys
Ciara Is Pregnant With Her and Russell Wilson’s Third Child
Vanessa Hudgens Hiking
Vanessa Hudgens' Extremely Impractical Hiking Attire Is Actually a Lesson in Layering
taylor swift meeting alicia keys son eras tour
Taylor Swift Penned the Sweetest Note to Alicia Keys’s Son When Meeting Him at the Eras Tour