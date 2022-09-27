My Favorite Buttery Soft Amazon Leggings Are on Sale for as Low as $9 Right Now

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale might not kick off until October 11, but in true Amazon fashion, prices are already being slashed on a variety of beauty and fashion essentials — including my favorite buttery soft leggings from Leggings Depot, which are currently as low as $9 right now.

Since I hunt down the best fashion and beauty essentials for a living, I am the proud owner of over 30 pairs of black leggings alone. But when it comes to that comfy pair of leisurely leggings, I’ve been trying to find a replacement for my favorite ones from Splendid, which I’ve been repurchasing for over $50 for decades. After hunting for a less expensive alternative, I came across the Leggings Depot leggings and ordered a pair thanks to their stellar reviews. Over 29,000 people have left them a five-star rating, raving that they’re “buttery soft” and “figure-flattering”; one woman even claims to own at least 40 pairs.

Amazon

Shop now: $10–$13 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Currently marked down to as low as $9 for the capri length, the leggings are a true bargain. They come in four one-size-fits-all options, including regular one size (S to L) and one size plus (L to XL), as well as 1X to 3X and 3X to 5X. You can also choose from over 40 colors and three styles, including a capri length, an ankle length, and even a fleece version.

I own the full-length in black, and while I’ve always been skeptical of one-size-fits-most, I was pleasantly surprised by the fit. I am usually a size 6 and I found that the regular one size fits me perfectly — there is plenty of stretch in them. They don’t offer a control top, but the thin waistband band does keep them from slipping down during activity, which is a plus. As for comfort, the reviewers weren’t lying. They’re oh-so-buttery soft and have definitely lived up to my Splendid standards. And while opacity is usually an issue with black leggings, these passed the test; I tried them on with white underwear, did a squat in the mirror, and couldn’t see through.

Shop now: $10–$13 (Originally $20); amazon.com

While I can only personally attest to the smaller size range, people of all sizes rave about these leggings. “As a plus, plus size person I just don't do leggings, but these leggings are so great,” one shopper wrote. “What [an] amazing stretch! They [pull] on nicely, the waist part isn't tight, and [they] pull up completely in the rear.” They continued to say that the material “is so soft and felt like really comfy pajamas,” and that they could even see themselves wearing the leggings “out and about on a Saturday.”

If you are looking for a great pair of lounging leggings, take advantage of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deal and stock up on the Leggings Depot leggings while they’re this cheap.



Shop now: $10–$13 (Originally $20); amazon.com

