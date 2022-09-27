My Favorite Buttery Soft Amazon Leggings Are on Sale for as Low as $9 Right Now

They’re super stretchy and figure-flattering.

By Leah Groth
Published on September 27, 2022 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Best-Selling Leggings Review/Sale
Photo:

Getty Images

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale might not kick off until October 11, but in true Amazon fashion, prices are already being slashed on a variety of beauty and fashion essentials — including my favorite buttery soft leggings from Leggings Depot, which are currently as low as $9 right now. 

Since I hunt down the best fashion and beauty essentials for a living, I am the proud owner of over 30 pairs of black leggings alone. But when it comes to that comfy pair of leisurely leggings, I’ve been trying to find a replacement for my favorite ones from Splendid, which I’ve been repurchasing for over $50 for decades. After hunting for a less expensive alternative, I came across the Leggings Depot leggings and ordered a pair thanks to their stellar reviews. Over 29,000 people have left them a five-star rating, raving that they’re “buttery soft” and “figure-flattering”; one woman even claims to own at least 40 pairs. 

Leggings Depot High Waist Leggings for Women Buttery Soft 1 inch Waistband Solid Leggings - Reg, Plus, 1X3X, 3X5X Black

Amazon

Shop now: $10–$13 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Currently marked down to as low as $9 for the capri length, the leggings are a true bargain. They come in four one-size-fits-all options, including regular one size (S to L) and one size plus (L to XL), as well as 1X to 3X and 3X to 5X. You can also choose from over 40 colors and three styles, including a capri length, an ankle length, and even a fleece version. 

I own the full-length in black, and while I’ve always been skeptical of one-size-fits-most, I was pleasantly surprised by the fit. I am usually a size 6 and I found that the regular one size fits me perfectly — there is plenty of stretch in them. They don’t offer a control top, but the thin waistband band does keep them from slipping down during activity, which is a plus. As for comfort, the reviewers weren’t lying. They’re oh-so-buttery soft and have definitely lived up to my Splendid standards. And while opacity is usually an issue with black leggings, these passed the test; I tried them on with white underwear, did a squat in the mirror, and couldn’t see through. 

Leggings Depot High Waist Leggings for Women Buttery Soft 1 inch Waistband Solid Leggings - Reg, Plus, 1X3X, 3X5X Burgundy

Shop now: $10–$13 (Originally $20); amazon.com

While I can only personally attest to the smaller size range, people of all sizes rave about these leggings. “As a plus, plus size person I just don't do leggings, but these leggings are so great,” one shopper wrote. “What [an] amazing stretch! They [pull] on nicely, the waist part isn't tight, and [they] pull up completely in the rear.” They continued to say that the material “is so soft and felt like really comfy pajamas,” and that they could even see themselves wearing the leggings “out and about on a Saturday.”

If you are looking for a great pair of lounging leggings, take advantage of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deal and stock up on the Leggings Depot leggings while they’re this cheap

Leggings Depot High Waist Leggings for Women Buttery Soft 1 inch Waistband Solid Leggings - Reg, Plus, 1X3X, 3X5X Heather Grey

Shop now: $10–$13 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Fall Editor Picks
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I’m Buying for Fall
Amazon Deals Event Announcement/Explainer
Amazon Just Announced Its Prime Early Access Sale, and You Can Shop Fashion and Beauty Deals Now for Up to 76% Off
Roundup of Early Dress Deals
These Amazon Shopper-Favorite Fall Dresses Are on Sale for Up to 52% Off Now
Best-Selling Amazon Joggers
Amazon's Best-Selling Joggers Are "Soft and Flattering" — and Just $25
Amazon Has Tons of Bella Hadid- and Katie Holmes-Approved Balletcore Essentials
Amazon Has Tons of Bella Hadid- and Katie Holmes-Approved Balletcore Essentials for Under $50
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day
Shoppers Get “So Many Compliments” on This Oversized Blazer — and It’s Under $40 for a Few More Hours
Shoppers Get "So Many Compliments" on This Oversized Blazer — and It's Under $40 for a Few More Hours
Early Amazon Fashion Labor Day Deals
Amazon Just Dropped 3,000+ Early Labor Day Fashion Deals — Here Are the 30 Worth Buying
Amazon Prime Black Jeggings
These Now-$20 Pants Look Like Jeans but "Feel Like Super Comfy Leggings," Shoppers Say
Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Incredible Early Fashion Deals for Up to 62% Off Before Prime Day Begins
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early Prime Day Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart for Up to 74% Off
Amazon Shoppers Are Buying These Ribbed Butt-Scrunching Leggings So Much, They Just Became Best-Sellers
Amazon Shoppers Are Buying These $16 Butt-Lifting Leggings So Much, They Just Became Best-Sellers
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Spanx Leggings I Wear Everywhere Are Quietly 34% Off — but They're Bound to Sell Out
Oprah NYDJ Prime Day Deals
The Ultra-Flattering Jeans Oprah and I Love Are Up to 46% Off at Amazon
Amazon Fashion Prime Day Deals Under $50
Amazon Prime Day Is Full of Under-$50 Fashion Deals — These Are the 10 Best Starting at $9
Katie Sands
Everything an Amazon Fashion Expert Is Shopping on Prime Day — Including the "Best Jean Shorts You'll Ever Find"