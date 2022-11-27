I’m Stocking Up on My Favorite Amazon Leggings While They’re Just $14 for Cyber Monday

Whenever I tell people that I don’t own jeans, their eyebrows immediately raise into their hairlines. But it’s true — I’m either in a dress or a flowy top paired with leggings. As such, I’m constantly on the hunt for super comfortable and flattering leggings that complete a variety of outfits and, hopefully, aren’t too expensive. That’s not to say I don’t love my name-brand Fabletics and Splendid leggings, because, of course, I do. But since I like to buy leggings in bulk, I’m definitely always on the hunt for a good deal — and fortunately, my faves from Leggings Depot are going for just $14 right now. 

To be honest, I don’t even remember how I initially searched for or discovered these leggings — but I do remember being intrigued once I did. I must admit I was a bit skeptical, because they aren’t available in regular sizes — only one size (for sizes 2–12), one size plus (for sizes 12–20), 1X–3X, and 3X–5X. I’m five-feet tall, curvy, and normally a size large; I typically don't have the best luck with sizing like this, but I decided to give them a try. I chose the full length black pair in “one size,” and hoped for the best.

Surprisingly, the best is exactly what happened. I pulled the leggings out of the package, tried them on, and — well, I don’t want to sound too dramatic here, but my life instantly changed. For starters, they’re crazy soft. The stretch jersey fabric is brushed for extra softness and coziness, and they just feel like a dream. The length fits my 29-inch inseam perfectly, no bunching or scrunching needed. And the fit is unparalleled! I really did not expect a one-size-fits-all legging to slide effortlessly over my hips and waist without producing a muffin top, but it did.

I immediately purchased four more pairs (in royal blue, mustard, pink, and camouflage, if you’re interested). I even bought a couple pairs in the capri length: I became a Leggings Depot buying machine that couldn’t be stopped. Ever since, I’ve worn them with everything from printed tunics to colorful blouses to mini dresses — you name it. They’ve gotten me through days at Disneyland, nights at the movies, drinks and brunches with friends, and long flights to visit my family in Ohio and Boston. My closet wouldn’t be the same without them.

I’m far from alone in singing Leggings Depot’s praises, seeing as the leggings have a whopping 29,740 five-star ratings. Reviewers said they “fit like a glove,” “don’t lose their stretch,” “last wash after wash with no fading,” and are “stretchy without being compressive.” Two shoppers even claimed to own 40 and 50 pairs, respectively! (And I thought I owned a lot at five.)

If you’re curious about Leggings Depot leggings, now is definitely the perfect time to try them, since they’re marked down as low as $14 for Cyber Monday — I know I’ll be stocking up on multiple colors.

