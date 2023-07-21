Legendary Singer Tony Bennett Has Died at Age 96

The master vocalist was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023 @ 11:37AM
Tony Bennett Neil Young Benefit 2004
Photo:

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Tony Bennett, a pioneer of the Great American Songbook and one of the most recognizable and beloved voices in the history of music, has died, according to his publicist, Sylvia Weiner. He was 96.

Bennett passed away in his hometown of New York on Friday, two weeks shy of his birthday. The cause of his death has yet to be confirmed, but in 2021, the legendary singer’s family opened up about his battle with Alzheimer’s disease after his diagnosis in 2016.

Tony Bennett 2015 Clinton

JP Yim/Getty Images

“Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, “Because of You,” his first #1 hit,” the caption read, which was posted on his Instagram account alongside a black-and-white portrait of the late singer. “Tony, because of you we have your songs in our heart forever. ❤”

The iconic musician's career spanned eight decades, and he is regarded as one of the last great songbirds of the mid-20th century. With the purpose to create “a hit catalog rather than hit records,” he undoubtedly achieved that more than once, releasing hits like "I Left My Heart In San Francisco," "New York State of Mind", "I’ve Got You Under My Skin," and "Body and Soul." He released more than 70 albums (with a No. 1 album at the age of 85), and earned 19 Grammy Awards.

Tony Bennett 1968

Brian Randle/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

“I enjoy entertaining the audience, making them forget their problems,” he shared with The Associated Press in 2006. “I think people ... are touched if they hear something that’s sincere and honest and maybe has a little sense of humor. ... I just like to make people feel good when I perform.”

Tony Bennett Lady Gaga MTV Unplugged

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ViacomCBS

During his everlasting career, Bennett was not only admired by the generations he touched with his romantic ballads but also by his peers in the music industry. In 1965, Frank Sinatra said in an interview for Life magazine: “For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business. He excites me when I watch him. He moves me. He’s the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more.”

Bennett is survived by his wife Susan Benedetto, his two daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett, his sons Danny and Dae Bennett, and nine grandchildren.

Related Articles
Camila Cabello Premios Juventud 2023
Camila Cabello Wore an LBD With a Plunging Cutout Across the Chest
Simone Ashley 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Simone Ashley’s R&R Included Not One But Two Trendy Swimsuits
Pregnant Serena Williams OMR
Serena Williams Wore a Maternity Crop Top With a Matching Smocked Maxi Skirt
Julia Fox Blue Button-Up Dress With Two Sets of Sleeves July 18, 2023
Julia Fox's Multi-Sleeved Shirt Dress Had Us Doing a Double Take
Florence Pugh Short Blonde Hair London 'Oppenheimer' Premiere
Florence Pugh Buzzed Her Hair For "Vanity" Purposes
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse Are Married
rita ora love island instagram
The Only Thing Smaller Than Rita Ora’s Pleated Miniskirt Was Her Underboob-Baring Crochet Bra Top
Julia Fox See-Through Bikini
Julia Fox's High-Cut, See-Through Bikini Just Took Sexy Swimwear to a Whole New Level
Ariana Grande Dalton Gomez Separate
Ariana Grande Separated From Husband Dalton Gomez After 2 Years of Marriage
Jane Birkin
Style Icon Jane Birkin Has Died at Age 76
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Dress Featured the 1 Detail That Makes Any Outfit Flattering
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Just Wore the Most Confusing Pants, Ever
Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner
Karlie Kloss Welcomed Her Second Child With Joshua Kushner
Katie Holmes in Viaia Sneakers
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Ultra-Comfy Sneakers I've Walked All Over New York City in This Summer
Pom Klementieff Is the Most Likable Villain Ever in 'Mission: Impossible â Dead Reckoning Part 1'
Pom Klementieff Is the Most Likable Villain Ever in 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1'
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Welcomed Her Baby Daughter