13 Leather Pants Outfits You Haven't Tried Yet

Leather pants have been cool in the past, are cool in the present, and will continue to be cool long into the future — which is why it’s a great idea to have a few leather pants outfits tucked away in your fashion arsenal. While there’s no denying that leather pants are eye-catching, they don’t necessarily have to be worn as statement pieces. Like jeans, these bottoms have the range, babes. In fact, you’d be surprised by how many ‘fits you already have in rotation that would get a major fashion boost thanks to a pair of genuine or vegan leather pants. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 13 timeless leather pants outfits that are ready for their OOTD closeup.

With a Textured Crop Top

Shop Similar: Express Super High Waisted Faux Leather Pleated Ankle Pant in Butterscotch, $60, and AllSaints Safi Sparkle Crop Top, $149.

On their own, leather pants add an elevated layer of texture to a 'fit, but you can level up your fashion A-game even more by adding a contrasting textured top with a pop or sparkle or metallic shine.



Swap Out Sweats

Shop Similar: LeatherCult Comfy Leather Jogging Pants, $175.

Leather pants don't have to a tight-fitting pain (see: Ross on Friends). Dear reader, they are also available as joggers. Next time you're set on wearing your comfiest groutfit, swap out your usual sweats for a leather pair for a look that's elevated yet effortless.



Mix High and Low Pieces

Shop Similar: Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pant, $110, and Veronica Beard Aneesha Suede Strappy Sandals, $395.

We like to think of leather pants as a fashion secret weapon for days when we feel like we've got nothing to wear because they work so well with high and low separates. A worn-out graphic tee and a pair of luxe high-heeled sandals might seem unharmonious, but add a pair of leather pants and you've got a look that sings.



Elevate a Slouchy Sweater

Shop Similar: AS by DF Jordan Recycled Leather Trousers, $475.

A slouchy sweater is another wardrobe stable that benefits from a pair of leather pants. Try mixing neutral shades of beige or nude for a 'fit that looks high-fashion, but feels ultra-comfy.



Add Platform Sneakers

Shop Similar: Naked Wolfe Sporty White Leather Sneakers, $200, and AGOLDE 90s Fitted Recycled Leather Pants, $348,

This casual leather pants outfit gets a fashion-forward boost from a pair of platform sneakers. Any fresh kicks will do the trick, but we love the gleam of a pair of stacked white sneakers.

Explore Wide-Leg Silhouettes

Shop Similar: FRAME High Waist Crop Leather Wide Leg Pants, $978.

Again, leather pants can do a lot more than a skin-tight silhouette. Much like jeans, they look even more elevated in uncommon silhouettes, including wide-leg cropped styles.

Combine Jewel Tones

Shop Similar: LAMARQUE Dacia Pant in Bottle Green, $297, and ShowPo Lorrin Corset in Green, $30.

There's really no easier way to make a major fashion statement than wearing jewel-tone leather. Add a matching corset top and an oversized jacket and you've got yourself a truly unique #OOTD.



Add a Bustier and Blazer

Shop Similar: Naomi Faux Leather Wide-Leg Flare Pants by Maeve, $148, and Nana Jacqueline Kira Top, $236.

There's no denying that leather pants have somewhat sultry energy, but you upend expectations while retaining baddie energy with a pair of loose-fitting leather trousers, a cinched bustier, and an oversized blazer.

A Full Leather 'Fit

Shop Similar: Banana Republic Cruise Leather Wide-Leg Pant, $750, and Alice + Olivia Edyth Vegan Leather Button Down, $275.

While we don't recommend wearing a full leather outfit in the middle of summer, there's something undeniably chic and timeless about the combination of leather statement separates worn together, like America Ferrera did here.



Go for a Gradient

Shop Similar: Remain Birger Christensen Purple Straight-Leg Leather Pants, $160, and Maguire Bahia Violet Pump, $250.

Sometimes, matching less is more. A colorful pair of leather pants is perfect for putting together an outfit that's color-cohesive without being monochromatic. To create an intentional gradient effect, mix cool and warm tones and toss in a neutral — a white button-down works well here — for balance.

Try Sunny Athleisure

Shop Similar: Loewe High-Rise Leather Pull-On Jogger Trousers, $2,520.

No question, leather pants are vampy by nature. That said, they also have a sunnier side. Bring your own dose of vitamin D out on the town with a pair of buttery, bright loose leather trousers. For even more impact, go monochromatic and casual with a matching tank and platform flip-flops.



Keep It (Business) Casual

Shop Similar: Lucy Paris Faux Leather Paperbag-Waist Pants, $98.

If you're tired of work pants (and who isn't?), we recommend swapping out your black slacks for a pair of tan or brown leather pants. A paperbag waist adds an air of sophistication, but you'll still serve big business energy with a different silhouette.



Mix in Metallics

Shop Similar: Good American Good Icon Metallic Faux Leather Pants, $98 (Originally $195).

Toss a pair of metallic leather pants into any 'fit and the bright, unexpected bottoms rev up the vibe from casual to street style star in under five minutes.

