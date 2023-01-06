Hailey Bieber Just Revealed Her Desert Island Clothing Pick — and Of Course, It's Genius

In all the time you’ll spend on the internet this year reading stories about the latest and greatest trends and celebrities wearing the latest and greatest in fashion, you’re definitely going to be inspired to purchase a lot of things. Some will be worth it, others maybe not so much — but TBH, whatever strikes your fancy is a win in my book. So go ahead and buy those inside-out boots (they’re pretty darn cool.) But if you’re kicking off 2023 by focusing on your budget and only investing in pieces that you know you will use for decades to come, allow Hailey Bieber’s desert-island pick to guide you. It’s pretty brilliant, after all.

Bieber talked about all things beauty and fashion on the latest episode of The Run-Through with Vogue, and while plenty of wise advice was shared (i.e. she’ll never sleep with makeup on because, duh!) there’s one tidbit that stuck with me since I listened to it this morning. When asked about the item of clothing she would take with her if stranded on an island — a tall ask, given that Bieber, a style icon, likely has a closet the size of my mini NYC apartment — the model responded with, “am I going to sound crazy if I say a leather jacket?” In my head, I said, “same, girl,” because leather jackets have absolutely been my saving grace for the past five-plus years.

Bieber gave a brilliant reason as to why she picked the buttery staple over, say, combat boots (another trend she frequently wears), saying, “because if we’re going to a desert island, right? It can kind of take the wear and tear. It’s going to protect me.”

Leather jackets have been deemed an investment piece for years — and that’s one thing we’ll never, ever disagree with — but we’ve seen a lot more of them as of late, which tends to be the case in the fall and winter months. If you were at all hesitant about buying one, though, heed Bieber’s advice: A leather jacket will become your ride-or-die topper, and in a sense, it will protect you — from the cold, yes — but there’s also something about the style that makes you feel like you can take on the world. Whenever I finish off an outfit with a leather jacket, I just feel powerful.

And while yes, leather jackets certainly lean on the more rugged side, the nice thing about the enduring piece is that it comes in a variety of designs, too. Sure, it’s still inherently more of a rough-and-tumble piece, but take this Loulou Studio pick as an example: It still has that nonchalant, cool-girl feel in its DNA, but the shape and pocket placement give it a slightly more feminine feel.

If Bieber inspired you to buy a new leather jacket, you’re in luck, because we found some of the best on the internet below. Shop them here, and wear them in the city, country, or on a desert island (only half serious with the latter).

