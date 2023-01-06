Hailey Bieber Just Revealed Her Desert Island Clothing Pick — and Of Course, It's Genius

It's the unfailing outerwear staple you need this season.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on January 6, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hailey Bieber Leather Jackets
Photo:

Getty Images

In all the time you’ll spend on the internet this year reading stories about the latest and greatest trends and celebrities wearing the latest and greatest in fashion, you’re definitely going to be inspired to purchase a lot of things. Some will be worth it, others maybe not so much — but TBH, whatever strikes your fancy is a win in my book. So go ahead and buy those inside-out boots (they’re pretty darn cool.) But if you’re kicking off 2023 by focusing on your budget and only investing in pieces that you know you will use for decades to come, allow Hailey Bieber’s desert-island pick to guide you. It’s pretty brilliant, after all. 

Bieber talked about all things beauty and fashion on the latest episode of The Run-Through with Vogue, and while plenty of wise advice was shared (i.e. she’ll never sleep with makeup on because, duh!) there’s one tidbit that stuck with me since I listened to it this morning. When asked about the item of clothing she would take with her if stranded on an island — a tall ask, given that Bieber, a style icon, likely has a closet the size of my mini NYC apartment — the model responded with, “am I going to sound crazy if I say a leather jacket?” In my head, I said, “same, girl,” because leather jackets have absolutely been my saving grace for the past five-plus years.

Bieber gave a brilliant reason as to why she picked the buttery staple over, say, combat boots (another trend she frequently wears), saying, “because if we’re going to a desert island, right? It can kind of take the wear and tear. It’s going to protect me.” 

AllSaints Dalby Leather Biker Jacket

Dalby Leather Biker Jacket

Nordstrom

Shop now: $499; nordstrom.com

Cleobella Core Leather Jacket

Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Cleobella

Shop now: $398; cleobella.com

Madewell Washed Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Madewell

Shop now: $525; madewell.com


Leather jackets have been deemed an investment piece for years — and that’s one thing we’ll never, ever disagree with — but we’ve seen a lot more of them as of late, which tends to be the case in the fall and winter months. If you were at all hesitant about buying one, though, heed Bieber’s advice: A leather jacket will become your ride-or-die topper, and in a sense, it will protect you — from the cold, yes — but there’s also something about the style that makes you feel like you can take on the world. Whenever I finish off an outfit with a leather jacket, I just feel powerful. 

And while yes, leather jackets certainly lean on the more rugged side, the nice thing about the enduring piece is that it comes in a variety of designs, too. Sure, it’s still inherently more of a rough-and-tumble piece, but take this Loulou Studio pick as an example: It still has that nonchalant, cool-girl feel in its DNA, but the shape and pocket placement give it a slightly more feminine feel. 

If Bieber inspired you to buy a new leather jacket, you’re in luck, because we found some of the best on the internet below. Shop them here, and wear them in the city, country, or on a desert island (only half serious with the latter). 

Sam Edelman Leather Moto Jacket

Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Nordstrom

Shop now: $230 (Originally $360); nordstrom.com

Loulou Studio Sulat Cropped Leather Jacket

Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Net-A-Porter

Shop now: $775; net-a-porter.com

BlankNYC Suede Moto Jacket

Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Nordstrom

Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com

Joe’s The Payton Leather Moto Jacket

Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Nordstrom

Shop now: $479 (Originally $798); nordstrom.com

Avec Les Filles Leather Biker Jacket

Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Nordstrom

Shop now: $379; nordstrom.com

