Lea Michele’s 2023 Met Gala Glow Was Thanks to the Face Oil Shoppers Say Makes Them Look “10 Years Younger"

It’s 20 percent off for InStyle readers only.

By
Eva Thomas
Published on May 1, 2023 @ 08:19PM

Months of prep work obviously goes into an event as massive as the Met Gala. Celebs start thinking about their outfits, accompanying beauty looks, and pre-gala skincare routine months before the actual gathering, but sometimes, you need a quick boost. A good face oil can work magic on your complexion, especially when you’re in a pinch (or lacking some zzz’s, causing skin to look dull), so it’s no wonder celebrity makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez relied on one famous face oil to really amp up Lea Michele’s skin for the 2023 Met Gala: True Botanicals' best-selling, celebrity-favorite Renew Pure Radiance Oil.

The oil is about as famous as the faces it’s been used on (read: Michele, Laura Dern, Brooke Shields, Eva Mendes, and Lizzo). That’s quite a lineup of A-list fans, but the fact that Gonzalez relied on it ahead of such a momentous occasion speaks volumes to this product’s powers — of which there are many.

Shop now: $88 with code MET20 (Originally $110); truebotanicals.com

The True Botanicals face oil is, first and foremost, a moisturizing essential that gives skin a delicious boost of hydration. It's packed with an impressive blend of passionfruit and papaya seed oils — both superfoods packed with Omega 6 and 9, as well as potassium and vitamins A and C that deeply nourish while staving off signs of aging. Its formula also features algae extract to provide a deep surge of moisture and ensure skin is hydrated and appears plump. In addition to those hero ingredients, the Pure Radiance Oil also has chia and kiwi seed oils, both of which are rich in omega fatty acids and antioxidants — key to keeping fine lines and wrinkles at bay while preventing the appearance of aging. 

All that to say, this oil packs a punch, so it’s no wonder Gonzalez used it on Michele before the Met Gala. “The Renew Pure Radiance Oil is definitely the star of the prep show," she shared exclusively with InStyle. "This oil is everything when it comes to makeup prep because it absorbs so perfectly into the skin, giving skin the perfect glowy base.”

In addition to pros, celebs, and editors raving about this skincare powerhouse, hundreds of shoppers are in love with it, too; reviewers call it a “miracle oil,” “the best facial oil ever,” and a “must-have product.” One shopper even wrote that people are “shocked when they find out [my age] because they always think I’m at least 10 years younger,” all thanks to this face oil that has near-immediate results. 

Michele’s Met Gala outfit was obviously a standout, but her glowy skin was undeniably the star of the look. Shop the face oil behind her radiant complexion while it’s 20 percent off for InStyle readers only. Use the code MET20 at checkout to get the $110 oil for a reasonable $88. Did someone say, “It’s time to stock up?” I certainly will be.

Shop it now to achieve radiant, glowy skin sooner rather than later.

