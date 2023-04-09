There once was a little-known face oil that won the attention of the world when Chrissy Teigen once praised it on her Instagram Story. What followed after was the Teigen effect — an effect so powerful, this particular beauty product was sold out everywhere for nearly two years. Yes, you can bet I wanted it so badly, and when I finally got my hands on it, I discovered it really was exactly what Teigen had called it: “magic” in a bottle.

The Le Prunier Plum oil is 100 percent worth adding to your routine — every time I use it, I wake up with glowing, ultra-hydrated skin. But there’s another product from the brand that’s just as sell-out worthy: the Le Prunier Plumscreen that I’ve used for a few months now, and can confidently confirm is the only sunscreen I will be using for the foreseeable future. But you didn’t only hear it from me; Emily Ratajkowski’s facialist, Fabricio Ormonde, just called out this exact sun protection product, and even though I’m already a fan, it made me love it even more.

Ormonde spilled a bunch of his skincare secrets with Vogue, one of which obviously included the importance of wearing sunscreen. And though there are quite literally thousands of sunscreens to choose from, this pro went with the game-changing Plumscreen from Le Prunier — and for good reason.

Credo

Shop now: $78; credobeauty.com, neimanmarcus.com, and saksfifthavenue.com

“It combines broad-spectrum sun protection with the skin-care benefits of plum superfruit complex, which shelters skin and protects collagen from pollution, blue light, and UV damage,” Ormonde explained, adding that he “loves” the formula. “The silky, sheer, non-nano zinc oxide formula won’t leave a white residue typical of many mineral sunscreens, either,” he says. These are only a few of the reasons I’m obsessed with it, too, but TBH, the number one point of appeal is that it’s basically a more sun-friendly version of the brand’s famous face oil that I already use religiously.

The Plumscreen is packed with the aforementioned plum superfruit complex, making it the first sunscreen on the market that harnesses the power of plums. Its formula also includes hydrating zonaria tournefortii extract that protects against wrinkles while also moisturizing skin. What’s more, Plumscreen also hydrates and primes for ultra-smooth makeup application; when I use this before applying foundation, my complexion looks airbrushed. Seriously.

It’s worth mentioning that I’m very picky about what I put on my face, especially when it comes to creams. My skin tends to be oily, so it can quickly end up looking greasy with the wrong moisturizer. But the Plumscreen is super light and fast absorbing (just like Le Prunier’s face oil); it leaves my skin glowing, not greasy — and protected, of course — and that’s all I could ever want.

Shop the Plumscreen for $78, and if you haven’t yet tried the brand’s famous Plum Oil, shop it below as well.

Credo

Shop now: $72; saksfifthavenue.com and neimanmarcus.com

