Your Hair Is About to Smell Expensive

By
Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022 @ 11:00AM
Photo:

Courtesy of Le Labo

Le Labo is known for its high-end scents that even the rich and famous buy in bulk. (Cough, Jennifer Lopez, cough.) And we can't blame them. Since its founding in 2005, Le Labo has carefully and creatively curated a collection of fine fragrances that have turned into cult-classics. Santal 33, anyone?

Its scents have done so well that the fragrance house has expanded its offerings beyond traditional fragrance. Candles and diffusers were an obvious next step, and a very welcome one at that, but the company took it further and has since delved into skincare, too, with an array of body care, facial lotions, and grooming products. Now, its most iconic scents have been reimagined into haircare to transform your shower routine into a luxurious escape.

For the first time ever, Le Labo customers will be able to purchase their Perfuming Shampoos and Conditioners in their cult-classic scents: Santal 33, Bergamote 22, Rose 31, and Thé Noir 29.

Just imagine it. Close your eyes and imagine yourself in the shower: hot water streaming from your head down your body as you lather your favorite Le Labo fragance into your hair, its fragrance blending with the steam as you take a deep inhale. That simple, fleeting moment will transform your daily shower from a mindless task to luxurious moment of self-care.

le labo shampoo and conditioner the noir

Courtesy of Le Labo

To shop: $60 each, lelabofragrances.com

Of course, the shampoo and conditioner don't just smell nice, they have plenty of ingredients that boost hair health, too. Each product's formula is rich in soothing aloe and strengthening vitamin B5. The result: shiny, soft, strong hair that smells otherworldly.

