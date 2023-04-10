Even Night Shift Nurses Swear by Amazon's Best-Selling Under-Eye Patches That Are Less Than $1 Apiece

I’m a huge proponent of treating yourself — especially during busy work weeks. And, while a nine-to-five doesn’t leave the most time for at-home spa sessions, I’ve mastered the art of a quick pick-me-up. My favorite way to feel pampered on a booked schedule? Eye patches — specifically 24-karat gold eye patches. Thanks to the easy treatments, I no longer have to wait until the weekend to spoil myself with something luxe. And, I don’t have to break the bank, either, since Amazon’s top-selling Le Gushe gold under-eye masks are just $16 for 20 pairs.

The customer-loved under-eye patches are formulated with pure collagen and hyaluronic acid, which work in tandem to deeply hydrate the skin, leaving it smoother, plumper, and firmer than before. Plus, they’re made with 24-karat gold that not only looks fancy, but reduces inflammation, too. For the best results, place the under-eye treatments on clean skin two to three times per week for up to 30 minutes at a time. At less than $1 apiece, these under-eye masks are certainly worth a try.

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

The Le Gushe patches are Amazon’s number one best-seller in eye masks, and with over 8,000 perfect ratings, they’re a clear shopper favorite. One 72-year-old customer with insomnia said their dark circles are “completely gone” after using the product for just one week, while a 75-year-old shopper said the best-sellers eliminated their under-eye bags, making them “look a lot younger.” And, one reviewer in their 60s confirmed the patches are “incredibly effective,” going on to compliment their cooling feel.

Customers of all ages, skin types, and sleep schedules swear by the best-sellers. One full-time working mother, who gets “two hours of broken sleep” per night, said the masks are an affordable, easy addition to their skincare routine, and help them to “feel refreshed.” Plus, a night-shift nurse said they “looked more rested” after just one use.

Don’t wait to add the top-selling Le Gushe under-eye patches to your beauty regimen for less than $1 apiece.