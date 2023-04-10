Even Night Shift Nurses Swear by Amazon's Best-Selling Under-Eye Patches That Are Less Than $1 Apiece

Shoppers in their 60s call them “incredibly effective” for dark circles, too.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best-Selling Eye Patches
Photo:

Getty Images

I’m a huge proponent of treating yourself — especially during busy work weeks. And, while a nine-to-five doesn’t leave the most time for at-home spa sessions, I’ve mastered the art of a quick pick-me-up. My favorite way to feel pampered on a booked schedule? Eye patches — specifically 24-karat gold eye patches. Thanks to the easy treatments, I no longer have to wait until the weekend to spoil myself with something luxe. And, I don’t have to break the bank, either, since Amazon’s top-selling Le Gushe gold under-eye masks are just $16 for 20 pairs. 

The customer-loved under-eye patches are formulated with pure collagen and hyaluronic acid, which work in tandem to deeply hydrate the skin, leaving it smoother, plumper, and firmer than before. Plus, they’re made with 24-karat gold that not only looks fancy, but reduces inflammation, too. For the best results, place the under-eye treatments on clean skin two to three times per week for up to 30 minutes at a time. At less than $1 apiece, these under-eye masks are certainly worth a try. 

LE GUSHE Under Eye Patches

Amazon

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

The Le Gushe patches are Amazon’s number one best-seller in eye masks, and with over 8,000 perfect ratings, they’re a clear shopper favorite. One 72-year-old customer with insomnia said their dark circles are “completely gone” after using the product for just one week, while a 75-year-old shopper said the best-sellers eliminated their under-eye bags, making them “look a lot younger.” And, one reviewer in their 60s confirmed the patches are “incredibly effective,” going on to compliment their cooling feel.  

Customers of all ages, skin types, and sleep schedules swear by the best-sellers. One full-time working mother, who gets “two hours of broken sleep” per night, said the masks are an affordable, easy addition to their skincare routine, and help them to “feel refreshed.” Plus, a night-shift nurse said they “looked more rested” after just one use.

Don’t wait to add the top-selling Le Gushe under-eye patches to your beauty regimen for less than $1 apiece.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Over 49,000 Amazon Shoppers Are Saying This Foot Peel Mask Will Give You "The Worlds Softest Feet" In Just Two Weeks
Shoppers Say This Foot Peel Heals Dry, Cracked Feet in Just 2 Weeks
Facial Moisturizer
Amazon's Best-Selling $15 Eye Cream Is the Solution to "Sunken Eyes," Shoppers in Their 50s Say
Beauty Pie CPC - I Tried the Cream Blush Jennifer Coolidge Wore to Her Movie Premiere, and It Gave My Skin a Natural, Rosy Glow
Jennifer Coolidge Wore This Buildable Cream Blush on the Red Carpet, and It Gave My Skin a Natural, Rosy Glow
Related Articles
Over 49,000 Amazon Shoppers Are Saying This Foot Peel Mask Will Give You "The Worlds Softest Feet" In Just Two Weeks
Shoppers Say This Foot Peel Heals Dry, Cracked Feet in Just 2 Weeks
My Mom and I Both Got Significantly Longer Lashes After Trying the Growth Serum Brooke Shields Uses
My Mom and I Both Got Significantly Longer Lashes After Trying the Growth Serum Brooke Shields Uses
Facial Moisturizer
Amazon's Best-Selling $15 Eye Cream Is the Solution to "Sunken Eyes," Shoppers in Their 50s Say
Le Prunier Plumscreen
Emily Ratajkowski’s Facialist “Loves” Le Prunier’s Sunscreen
Editor-approved Amazon fashion weekend deals
5 Editor-Approved Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop This Weekend, Starting at $12
I Only Wear Red Nail Polish on Vacation and This $11 Cherry Red Shade Went Perfect with My Tan and Held Up For Over a Week
This $11 Cherry Red Nail Polish Has Been My Vacation Go-To for Years
The 99 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 88% Off
The 99 Best Amazon Deals to Shop for Up to 82% Off This Weekend
Wow Color
I Tried the $28 Spray Jennifer Lopez’s Hairstylist Uses for Smooth, At-Home Blowouts
Me and All My Friends Are Wearing This $10 Bonnet From Amazon To Prevent Damage and Frizz
I Swear by Amazon's Best-Selling $10 Bonnet to Prevent Bedhead and Frizz
Kevyn Aucoin Mascara
The Tubing Mascara We Named the Best of 2023 Keeps My Eyelids Smudge-Free — Even in Hot, Sweaty Weather
Shoppers Replacing Bras With Solution That Stays Through Dancing and Jumping
Shoppers Are Replacing Their Bras With This $15 Solution That Even Stays Put Through "Dancing and Jumping"
Amazonâs Hottest New Sandal Is This Cushy Slide That Makes Walking Feel âEffortless,â Shoppers Say
Amazon's Hottest New Sandal Release Is This Cushy Slide That Makes Walking Feel "Effortless," Shoppers Say
Amazon's #1 New Beauty Release Is a $9 Lip Oil Shoppers Say Is "Better" Than Pricier Options
Amazon's #1 New Beauty Release Is a $9 Lip Oil Shoppers Say Is "Better" Than Pricier Options
Amazonâs Best-Selling One-Piece Is the âMost Flattering Swimsuitâ Ever, Shoppers Say
Amazon’s Best-Selling One-Piece Is the “Most Flattering Swimsuit” Ever, Shoppers Say
6K+ Shoppers Bought This Amazon Dress
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This “Flattering, Flowy, and Comfortable” Spring Dress
Revitalift Moisturizer Firming
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This $14 Cream Plumped and Firmed Their Neck Skin in 2 Weeks