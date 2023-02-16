Beauty Skincare My Favorite Overnight Lip Mask Is Now Available as a Plumping and Moisturizing Lipstick InStyle readers can shop it for 15 percent off. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Instagram Twitter Website Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 16, 2023 @ 01:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Lawless/ InStyle Lip masks have become exponentially more popular in the last year or so. I went from not even knowing the product existed to being overwhelmed by the dozens of options, but since my discovery, I’ve tried each and every one I could get my hands on. Some are bad, most are just okay, and a couple are spectacular. IMO, the best one is Lawless’ Forget the Filler Overnight Lip Mask that has sold out a few times since its launch. And now there’s a new iteration of it: the Forget the Filler Lip-Plumping Balm Stick, which InStyle readers can get for 15 percent off with the exclusive code, INSTYLE15. The new Lawless Forget the Filler Lip-Plumping Tinted Balm Stick offers everything I like about the original mask: Predominantly, its incredibly moisturizing benefits that have improved the health of my lips over time, but I also appreciate that its consistency is thick yet malleable, the tingle is very slight, and it works double-duty as a great primer. Aesthetically, it also makes my lips subtly enlarged (read: not cartoonish or over-inflated), not to mention the addition of pigments for a tinted effect. Lawless Shop now: $18 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $21); lawlessbeauty.com The pigments offer a hint of subtle color — somewhere in between a tinted balm and a lipstick. My lips absorb it throughout the day, so it eventually looks more like a tint. Besides the clear ‘pink marshmallow,’ which I often use in place of a regular lip balm, there are five shades of pink, mauves, and berry; I’m a dusty-rose person so I particularly like ‘posey’ and ‘Georgie.’ My only criticism is that all of these shades have fragrance — even the translucent ‘pink marshmallow’ has a slight strawberry scent to it (this isn’t personally a problem for me, but it can be for others). Another difference between this new product and the mask is the balm’s tube-like packaging that lends to hands-free application. I have historically preferred finger pot lip treatments, but my heightened sanitation requirements and occasional claw-like nail extensions have made them less appealing when I’m on-the-go. Hence, the welcome addition of the Lawless Forget the Filler Lip Balm Stick. I’m thankful to have a travel-friendly version of my favorite lip mask primer. Head to Lawless to shop the Forget the Filler Lip Balm Stick for 15 percent off with the code INSTYLE15. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Run, Don't Walk: Tons of Levi's Jeans Are on Sale for Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now I’ve Spent So Much Money on Luxury Face Powders, but This $4 Option Blurs and Mattifies My Skin Like No Other Shoppers “Don’t Need Concealer” Thanks to This Skin Tint That Gives Me With a Lit-From-Within Glow