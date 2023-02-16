My Favorite Overnight Lip Mask Is Now Available as a Plumping and Moisturizing Lipstick

Lip masks have become exponentially more popular in the last year or so. I went from not even knowing the product existed to being overwhelmed by the dozens of options, but since my discovery, I’ve tried each and every one I could get my hands on. Some are bad, most are just okay, and a couple are spectacular. IMO, the best one is Lawless’ Forget the Filler Overnight Lip Mask that has sold out a few times since its launch. And now there’s a new iteration of it: the Forget the Filler Lip-Plumping Balm Stick, which InStyle readers can get for 15 percent off with the exclusive code, INSTYLE15.

The new Lawless Forget the Filler Lip-Plumping Tinted Balm Stick offers everything I like about the original mask: Predominantly, its incredibly moisturizing benefits that have improved the health of my lips over time, but I also appreciate that its consistency is thick yet malleable, the tingle is very slight, and it works double-duty as a great primer. Aesthetically, it also makes my lips subtly enlarged (read: not cartoonish or over-inflated), not to mention the addition of pigments for a tinted effect.

The pigments offer a hint of subtle color — somewhere in between a tinted balm and a lipstick. My lips absorb it throughout the day, so it eventually looks more like a tint. Besides the clear ‘pink marshmallow,’ which I often use in place of a regular lip balm, there are five shades of pink, mauves, and berry; I’m a dusty-rose person so I particularly like ‘posey’ and ‘Georgie.’ My only criticism is that all of these shades have fragrance — even the translucent ‘pink marshmallow’ has a slight strawberry scent to it (this isn’t personally a problem for me, but it can be for others).

Another difference between this new product and the mask is the balm’s tube-like packaging that lends to hands-free application. I have historically preferred finger pot lip treatments, but my heightened sanitation requirements and occasional claw-like nail extensions have made them less appealing when I’m on-the-go. Hence, the welcome addition of the Lawless Forget the Filler Lip Balm Stick.

I’m thankful to have a travel-friendly version of my favorite lip mask primer. Head to Lawless to shop the Forget the Filler Lip Balm Stick for 15 percent off with the code INSTYLE15.

