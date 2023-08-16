I Wake Up With Less Haggard- and More Vibrant-Looking Skin Thanks to This Plumping Overnight Treatment

It prevents expression lines from deepening.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 @ 08:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Favorite Lip Plumping Mask Overnight Moisturizer
Photo:

Lawless Beauty / InStyle

As I approach 30, I find myself with new skincare concerns. I want to maintain — and even increase — the plumpness of my skin in addition to avoiding the expression lines that are trying to etch their permanence onto my face. Despite my familiarity with everything beauty-related, I have never had to think about these issues in regard to myself. Lawless’ new Forget the Filler Skin-Plumping Line-Smoothing Perfecting Cream was given to me at the beginning of the summer, and since its long name covered everything I was newly interested in, I began using it. 

Besides the tub literally describing my current skin predicaments, I was intrigued because Lawless’ Forget the Filler Overnight Lip-Plumping Mask is my favorite product in that category. It is a subtly plumping and enhancing treatment that keeps my lips moisturized for hours on end. If this cream delivers similarly, I will have a great product on my hands. And that is almost exactly what happened. 

Lawless Forget the Filler Skin-Plumping Line-Smoothing Perfecting Cream

Lawless

Your skin becomes drier as you age, and therefore, many anti-aging products are thick and oily. Since my skin is oily and acne-prone, most were just not for me. Lawless’ Forget the Filler Perfecting Cream is rich but not comedogenic or thick, it doesn’t congest my pores or give me an oily complexion in the morning. 

The brand’s maxi-youth complex, two types of peptides, and caffeine is a stellar lineup that gave me impressive results after three weeks of nightly use. Maxi-youth is a peptide combination that helps with elasticity, plumping wrinkles, and smoothing skin texture. The two other peptides, octapeptide-3 and hexapeptide-8, are specifically beneficial to expression lines and wrinkles (smile lines and forehead squint/frown lines) which at this point in my life, is what I’m concerned about. Lastly, caffeine makes my skin look awake and vibrant. 

All it takes to cover my face is a light finger pad skim of the product — a little really goes a long way. I apply it as the last step of my nighttime routine. It has a cool feel to it on impact and is absorbed within a couple of minutes. Since I started using it, I’ve noticed that when my skin is less haggard and deflated looking in the morning. It needs less work, I have been gua sha-ing less frequently and getting ready for work quicker. Maybe it’s confirmation bias but I am less consumed by the lines around my mouth and forehead when I look into the mirror. 

Lawless’ new moisturizer isn’t going to make you look like you got Botox, but it will in my experience provide a subtle plumpness, firmness, and brightness to your complexion. Head to Lawless to shop the new Forget the Filler Skin-Plumping Line-Smoothing Perfecting Cream.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Selena Gomez Just Wore the Comfortable, Versatile Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork for Fall
Selena Gomez Is Already Wearing the Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork Every Fall
Hi Kaitlin! I hope all is well. My name is Amanda Lauro, Designer for InStyle. I reached out to Sophia Heald regarding an
Shoppers in Their 60s Saw a “Drastic Change” in Their Crepey Under-Eyes Thanks to This Best-Selling Balm
Dr Loretta Vitamin C Sale Dermstore
This Dermatologist-Developed Luxury Serum Gives Shoppers "Drastic" Results — and It's 50% Off
Related Articles
Honest Review of Chanel Highlighting Balm
I'm a Beauty Editor, and Here's My Take on Chanel's Viral Highlighter With 11 Billion Views
Amazon HA Desert Dry Skin Moisturizer
Shoppers Say Their Dry Skin Is No Match for This $27 Moisturizer That’s Packed With “Hydration Galore”
Dr Loretta Vitamin C Sale Dermstore
This Dermatologist-Developed Luxury Serum Gives Shoppers "Drastic" Results — and It's 50% Off
Deep Cleansing Oil
My Boyfriend’s 67-Year-Old Mom Uses This $12 Cleanser, and Now I Understand Why She Looks So Damn Good
Neck LED Mask Review
The Fine Lines on My Neck and Chest Are Already Disappearing After Using This New LED Mask for 2 Weeks
https://www.instagram.com/p/CvxQUxwNZ37/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
I Tried Tula's First-Ever Makeup Product That Just Launched, and It's Like 8 Hours of Sleep in a Tube
Shoppers Say This $22 Japanese Moisturizer Makes "Dry and Tight" Skin Feel "Softer and Plumper"
Shoppers Say This $22 Japanese Moisturizer Makes "Dry and Tight" Skin Feel "Softer and Plumper"
Dermalogica Exfoliant Peel
A Shopper in Their 60s Says This Radiance-Boosting Exfoliant Is “Gentle and Powerful”
Replaced My Makeup With This Tinted Primer That Makes My Skin Look Flawless
I Replaced My Makeup With This Tinted Primer That Makes My Skin Look Flawless, Even During a Downpour
I thought I knew what it meant to have soft lips, this under the radar lip tint proved me wrong
I Thought I Knew What It Meant to Have Soft Lips, but This Under-the-Radar Tint Proved Me Wrong
Elf Cleansing Balm
I've Tried 40+ Cleansing Balms, but This $11 Tub Is the Best at Hydrating My 39-Year-Old Dry Skin
Shoppers "Immediately Saw a Difference" in Aging Skin After Using This New Version of The Amal Clooney-Approved "Magic Cream"
Fans "Immediately Saw a Difference" in Aging Skin Thanks to the Body Version of This Amal Clooney-Used Cream
Jennifer Garner's Plumping Moisturizer
Jennifer Garner's Plumping Moisturizer Comes in a $9 Body Version That Shoppers Say “Fends Off Wrinkles”
The Ordinary HA serum Nordstrom Beauty CPC
Shoppers Ditched Their $100 Beauty Products for This $9 Serum That Makes Skin Look “10 Years Younger”
Dermstore Skinmedica Sale HA5
My Secret to Smooth, Wrinkle-Free Skin Between Injection Appointments Is on Rare Sale for 20% Off
Olay Eye Cream Amazon
80-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $23 Wrinkle-Reducing Eye Cream Makes Them Look “20 Years Younger”