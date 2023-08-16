I Wake Up With Less Haggard- and More Vibrant-Looking Skin Thanks to This Plumping Overnight Treatment

As I approach 30, I find myself with new skincare concerns. I want to maintain — and even increase — the plumpness of my skin in addition to avoiding the expression lines that are trying to etch their permanence onto my face. Despite my familiarity with everything beauty-related, I have never had to think about these issues in regard to myself. Lawless’ new Forget the Filler Skin-Plumping Line-Smoothing Perfecting Cream was given to me at the beginning of the summer, and since its long name covered everything I was newly interested in, I began using it.

Besides the tub literally describing my current skin predicaments, I was intrigued because Lawless’ Forget the Filler Overnight Lip-Plumping Mask is my favorite product in that category. It is a subtly plumping and enhancing treatment that keeps my lips moisturized for hours on end. If this cream delivers similarly, I will have a great product on my hands. And that is almost exactly what happened.

Lawless

Your skin becomes drier as you age, and therefore, many anti-aging products are thick and oily. Since my skin is oily and acne-prone, most were just not for me. Lawless’ Forget the Filler Perfecting Cream is rich but not comedogenic or thick, it doesn’t congest my pores or give me an oily complexion in the morning.

The brand’s maxi-youth complex, two types of peptides, and caffeine is a stellar lineup that gave me impressive results after three weeks of nightly use. Maxi-youth is a peptide combination that helps with elasticity, plumping wrinkles, and smoothing skin texture. The two other peptides, octapeptide-3 and hexapeptide-8, are specifically beneficial to expression lines and wrinkles (smile lines and forehead squint/frown lines) which at this point in my life, is what I’m concerned about. Lastly, caffeine makes my skin look awake and vibrant.

All it takes to cover my face is a light finger pad skim of the product — a little really goes a long way. I apply it as the last step of my nighttime routine. It has a cool feel to it on impact and is absorbed within a couple of minutes. Since I started using it, I’ve noticed that when my skin is less haggard and deflated looking in the morning. It needs less work, I have been gua sha-ing less frequently and getting ready for work quicker. Maybe it’s confirmation bias but I am less consumed by the lines around my mouth and forehead when I look into the mirror.

Lawless’ new moisturizer isn’t going to make you look like you got Botox, but it will in my experience provide a subtle plumpness, firmness, and brightness to your complexion. Head to Lawless to shop the new Forget the Filler Skin-Plumping Line-Smoothing Perfecting Cream.