Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach (Might Be) Retiring Because of the "Politics" in Fashion

Even if you've never heard of famed fashion stylist Law Roach, you've at least seen his work on some of your favorite stars and fashion's biggest It Girls, including none other than Zendaya. The actress's longtime stylist announced his retirement via Instagram today with a red graphic that read, "Retired."

"My Cup is empty …..," he started his caption. "Thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all."

Getty Images

In addition to Zendaya, Roach has worked with an abundance of A-listers over the years, including Kerry Washington, Megan Thee Stallion, Priyanka Chopra, Bebe Rexha, Hunter Schafer, Keke Palmer, Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma Watson, Jennifer Hudson, Bella Hadid, and Addison Rae ... just to name a few. He became known for his daring and bold selections for his clients, many of which have gone on to be viral sensations (like Zendaya's pink Tom Ford breastplate or Joy's InStyle shoot).

Later in his caption, he added that the politics of the industry played a part in his decision to take a step back. "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out. ❤️❤️❤️"

While it's unclear if this is an official retirement announcement, friends and fans dropped to the comments section to voice their respect (and disbelief) for one of Hollywood's biggest stylists. "WHAT?! 😭" Addison Rae wrote, while country singer Maren Morris commented a broken-heart emoji. Supermodel Naomi Campbell encouraged Roach to continue trying. "Law I won’t let you !!!! We don’t quit .. strived to hard."