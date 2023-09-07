Lauren Hutton Just Convinced Us We Need These Classic J.Crew Styles for Fall ASAP

Name a more iconic duo than J.Crew and Lauren Hutton — I’ll wait. In case you’re hard-pressed to do so, well, just know I’m right there with you. Hutton, who’s modeled for J.Crew an utterly mind-boggling 13 times, was recently tapped yet again by the brand to bring an even more iconic touch to its most-loved styles for its 40th anniversary.

The model and actress — now 79 — was photographed in J.Crew’s most “memorable, quintessential” pieces for the new Icons Only campaign. “Find something that’s going to last you until you’re my age,” said Hutton in her modeling for the collection. It’s easy to want every single style featured, from the brand’s iconic rollneck sweater that was revived earlier this year to a new relaxed-fitting trench that’s bound to become a fall staple. Depending on the style, the J.Crew pieces are available in sizes 3XS to 3XL or numerical sizes 00 to 24, with prices starting at $98. Shop some of our favorite must-haves from the collection, below.

J.Crew New Heritage Rollneck Sweater

J.Crew

Is there anything more chic than a striped sweater? In my humble opinion, not really. The J.Crew New Heritage Rollneck Sweater has me wanting to spend the day yachting on Cape Cod. (Hey, a girl can dream.) The 100 percent cotton sweater features a ribbed mockneck collar and cuffs with rolled trim, a subtly fitted silhouette, long sleeves, and your choice of navy with white stripes or white with cerulean stripes. (I’m definitely picking up both.) Pair it with skinny jeans and ballet flats for a heritage-inspired brunch look.

J.Crew Relaxed Heritage Trench Coat

J.Crew

High at the top of my fashion bucket list is the perfect trench coat. I’m fairly certain the J.Crew Relaxed Heritage Trench Coat is the one I’ve been waiting for. While it’s available in a pretty Barbie pink, it’s the iconic khaki hue that really has my heart racing. The double-breasted silhouette is crafted in 100 percent cotton chino with notched lapels, adjustable button tabs at the cuffs, and sash ties. It’s even machine-washable, which somehow has me begging for rainy days. Seriously, is there anything this trench can’t do? (Short answer: Nope.)

J.Crew Cropped Garçon Shirt

J.Crew

When it comes to button-downs, there’s hardly anything more necessary to include in your wardrobe than one in soft blue that’ll instantly elevate any outfit. In the case of the J.Crew Cropped Garçon Shirt, I’m definitely saying, “Mais oui.” The slightly shorter silhouette tucks into jeans or trousers for an effortless look, while the button front and straight point collar give it that iconic, dress-it-up-or-down feel. Plus, it’s available in other styles, including a classic chambray and vibrant stripes.

I’m not sure I’ll ever be as effortlessly iconic as Lauren Hutton, but with the J.Crew Icons Collection, I’m certainly going to try. Ready to try out these heritage looks? Shop the entire collection here.

