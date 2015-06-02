Lauren Conrad Takes a Stance Against These Body-Shaming Words

Lauren Conrad has an agenda for the summer and it doesn't include body shaming. The fashion designer, entrepreneur, and lifestyle ambassador announced on her website yesterday that she is banning the words, "skinny", "thin," and "slim." As part of the launch of her June "Shape Up" month, which will feature a Bikini Boot Camp series, Conrad wants her readers to keep in mind that being healthy and happy is more important than anything.

RELATED: Lauren Conrad's Latest Clothing Muse is Minnie Mouse

On her site Conrad wrote, "Starting this month, we'll be banning any body-shaming terms from the site, and replacing them with words like 'fit,' 'toned,' and 'healthy.' We try to do this for the most part anyway, but now we're making it official!"

"The word skinny will now be reserved for skinny jeans," she continued. "My editorial team and I had a long talk about it, and we want to make sure that the focus is on being fit as opposed to a number on a scale. Everybody is created differently—and healthy bodies come in all shapes and sizes."

What a refreshing way to inspire people to get healthy this summer. Get more details here:

PHOTOS: Inside Lauren Conrad’s Stunning Penthouse