My Go-To Foundation Gives Skin a Bare-but-Better Glow, and It's From a Brand Meghan Markle's Used for Years

Shoppers say it makes complexions look "airbrushed."

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Published on March 17, 2023 @ 02:00AM

Laura Mercier new foundation first person review
My boyfriend, after six years of living in my midst, has dubbed himself a “beauty editor.” It’s a running joke; that said, he has made observations that have proved helpful for my line of work. For instance: Last weekend, after I’d applied Laura Mercier’s latest foundation, he remarked how nice I looked “without makeup.” While totally off-base, his erroneous assumption was helpful feedback. 

Laura Mercier — the brand behind Meghan Markle’s go-to tinted moisturizer, among other notable complexion products — recently launched its Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Foundation. The formula is designed to deliver a natural-looking, your-skin-but-better finish, and has an commensurately breezy, weightless skin feel. 

Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Foundation 4N1 Ginger

Shop now: $38 (Originally $48); spacenk.com, sephora.com

The Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Foundation is a liquid complexion enhancer. In addition to tint, it serves a side of skincare thanks to camellia seed, an ingredient that can help protect the all-important skin barrier. The formula is long-wearing — it lasts up to 12 hours — and waterproof, making it especially ideal for sweaty summer months ahead. The finish, which straddles matte and glowy, could most accurately be described as skin-like. The foundation is available in 30 shades, each of which lists its undertone for the most accurate color match. 

Though traceless, the formula does provide ample, medium-level coverage. I find it sufficiently smoothes over minor to moderate blemishes, redness, and unevenness for a finish that implies I’m wearing nothing at all. 

Shoppers share similar sentiments about the Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Foundation. According to one reviewer, the formula feels “weightless,” and makes their skin look “airbrushed.” Says another shopper, “I love the feel and it truly does go on like skin.” 

For a foundation that delivers a your-skin-but-better look and feel for up to 12 hours, shop the Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Foundation

