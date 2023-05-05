Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Foundation "Does Not Settle" in Wrinkles, and It's on Sale for $19

It’s from a brand made for mature skin.

Shoppers In Their 60s Say This Tinted Moisturizer for Mature Skin "Does Not Cake" in Fine Lines â and It's On Sale For $18
Photo:

Laura Geller

As I approach 40 this year, I find myself taking more time to do my research and read reviews of the products I’m tempted to buy. I’ve learned that the recommendations my teenage daughter passes along from TikTok are not always a trend that agrees with my skin.

A brand I’ve been keeping my eye on that’s made for people with mature or aging skin (and is a favorite among celebs like Oprah and Bethenny Frankel, who previously partnered with the brand) is Laura Geller. As summer approaches, I generally move from a traditional liquid foundation to something more lightweight like a tinted moisturizer. I recently came across the brand’s Quench-n-Tint Hydrating Foundation that offers lightweight coverage ideal for warmer months, and I’m adding it to my cart. And right now, the entire Laura Geller site is on sale with up to 55 percent off everything plus an additional 5 percent with code CINCO, making the Quench-n-Tint just $19.

Quench-n-Tint Hydrating Foundation

Laura Geller

Shop now: $19 with code CINCO (Originally $34); laurageller.com

The foundation is known for its weightless feel and is described by the brand as being a makeup and moisturizer in one. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid add life to dehydrated skin, locking in moisture and evening out skin tone while providing light coverage. I love a simple, sheer glow in warmer months, and the hydrating foundation offers that without the feel of makeup running down your face.

To find your perfect shade, Laura Geller has tools to ensure your match. Shoppers can either click to chat with a live person or scroll through a variety of different photos with various people wearing each shade of foundation to see which closest resembles your complexion and skin tone.

To apply the foundation, start with a thin layer and blend it in an upward motion with a brush or your fingertip. If you’re looking for even more coverage, you can continue with additional layers of the foundation.

One shopper who is over 65 shared that the foundation moisturizes with “no streaks and no caking,” and added that they work in a steamy and humid environment but the Quench-n-Tint “doesn’t melt.” Another reviewer said “even after hours of wearing” it, the foundation still feels “fresh and hydrated.”  Finally, a third person in their 60s said it “doesn't settle” into the lines and wrinkles on your face.

Don’t miss your chance to snag the Laura Geller Quench-n-Tint Hydrating Foundation on sale for $19, and shop the rest of the Laura Geller sale before it ends May 8.

