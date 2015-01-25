Laura Dern’s Stylist Says the Actress’s Look for the 2015 Oscars Will Not Be “A Big Froofy Gown”

When Laura Dern hits the red carpet at this year’s Academy Awards, prepare for the Best Supporting Actress nominee to turn heads. Turns out, the Wild star's stylist, Ilaria Urbanati, is already hard at work trying to find a look worthy of every Best Dressed list for the Feb. 23 ceremony. "Working with Laura is a dream come true," Urbanati told InStyle at the launch party for her Eddie Bauer men’s capsule collection at the Sundance Film Festival. "She's just the coolest. I would rather work with her than any tween actress any day. She’s just so talented and that’s so inspiring as an actress."

The day the nominations were announced, Urbanati received several emails from labels and design houses asking to dress the star. Both Dern and Urbanati have not come to a decision yet, but the stylist did offer a few hints. "I know that we’re not going to do a big froofy gown," she said. "Instead, we’re gonna go very effortless, very sexy cool. It could very well be custom, and it will definitely be couture." OK, we're intrigued...

