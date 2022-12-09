This Shopper-Loved Skincare Brand Is 20% Off for Less Than 24 Hours

Stock up on Lather’s hair, skin, and body care.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 @ 12:10PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

IS: Lather 20 percent off sale
Photo:

Lather/ InStyle

Like a boxy white T-shirt is to a well-stocked wardrobe, simple, reliable skincare products are an essential component of a solid complexion routine. Lather — a brand that sells straightforward skincare essentials — like vitamin C serum, moisturizer, retinol, and, of course, SPF — is a fantastic source for shopping the basics without spending a fortune. The quality of the products is decidedly impressive, particularly compared to skincare sold at a much higher price point from other brands. Plus, the brand formulates all of its products with their definition of “clean” in mind; which, for Lather, means no synthetic fragrances and using plant-based ingredients wherever possible.

Shoppers are enamored with this brand, which, in addition to skincare staples, offers an array of indulgent bath soaks, soothing muscle rubs, and botanical-infused haircare. If you’ve yet to experience the product lineup, or you’re looking to restock your Lather skincare staples, now is the perfect time: For today only, you can snag any Lather product for 20 percent off when you use the code HOLIDAY20. Like all good things, this offer does come to an end, and quickly: The discount code is valid for 24 hours on Friday, December 9. 

Below, a few of Lather’s best-sellers to get you started, from a daily SPF shoppers swear is non-greasy, to a hand cream that heals cracked, winter worn hands. Shop these selections below, or peruse the entire site. Time’s ticking: take 20 percent off of anything your heart (skin, and hair) desires while you can. 

Mint Thyme Hair Wash

Mint Thyme Hair Wash

Lather

Morning showerers, this one’s for you: The crisp, fresh scent of peppermint essential oil is an excellent eye-opener for sleepy mornings. Like the ultra-fresh feeling after swishing mouthwash, but for your scalp, this shampoo “feels as good as it smells,” one shopper says, adding that it’s “minty, tingling and fresh. Easily my favorite shampoo ever."


Shop now: $14 with code HOLIDAY20 (Originally $18); lather.com

Hand Therapy

Hand Therapy

Lather

This hand cream, a best-seller for the brand, is formulated specifically for repairing hands in need of some serious TLC. It contains some of the most highly-acclaimed skin softening ingredients, including shea butter and oat kernel. One reviewer says it has “helped tremendously” with psoriasis, while another calls it “by far the best hand lotion I’ve found for my dry winter hands.” With a few more months of dry winter weather on our hands (quite literally), there’s no better time to add this gentle, softening remedy to your routine. 


Shop now: $14 with code HOLIDAY20 (Originally $17); lather.com

Honey Moisture Mask With Propolis Extract

Honey Moisture Mask with Propolis Extract

Lather

Another skin-softening hero product, this honey mask makes for a fantastic addition to a weekly hydrating at-home facial. Honey, a humectant (i.e. it draws moisture from the surrounding air to help hydrate skin), works to soften and moisturize. Plus, according to one shopper, “the honey smell is divine.”


Shop now: $23 with code HOLIDAY20 (Originally $29); lather.com

Daily Defense SPF 50 

Daily Defense Mineral SPF 50 Facial Sunscreen

Lather

Sunscreen is perhaps the most essential component of a skincare routine. This simple lotion is loved for its high SPF factor, non-greasy feel, and gentle mineral-based protection. The product does have a very slight beige tint, but it’s formulated specifically to blend with all skin tones. In fact, the light tint wards off the dreaded white cast that mineral sunscreens often impart. 


Shop now: $26 with code HOLIDAY20 (Originally $32); lather.com

Vitamin C Peptide Renewal 

Vitamin C Peptide Renewal

Lather

Vitamin C and peptides star in this serum, which shoppers say is “super effective” for improving skin brightness and firmness. The hero ingredients are an anti-aging dream duo thanks to their respective brightening and collagen-supporting capabilities.


Shop now: $46 with code HOLIDAY20 (Originally $58); lather.com

Cranberry Orange Hand Care Duo

Cranberry Orange Hand Care Duo

Lather

This delightfully scented hand lotion and hand soap duo makes for an excellent addition to your kitchen sink setup, a housewarming gift, and literally any other sink-centric scenario. The scent, tarte cranberry mingling with bright citrus, is thanks to entirely natural essential oils, with no synthetic scents in the mix. 


Shop now: $35 with code HOLIDAY20 (Originally $44); lather.com

Shop More Editor-Loved Beauty Deals:

Related Articles
Olivia Wilde and I Are Both Obsessed With This TK Foundation From Lady Gaga's Makeup Brand
Olivia Wilde Just Wore My Favorite Weightless Foundation From Lady Gaga’s Makeup Brand
Solawave skincare device
Forget Expensive Creams or Trendy Serums — Gift this High Tech Skincare Tool to Transform Anyone’s Skin Routine
IS Hailey Beiber vitamin C
I Tried the Viral Vitamin C Serum Used by Hailey Bieber, and My Skin Is Glowier Than Ever
This Now $5 Body Butter Works So Well on My Feet That I Never Feel the Need for a Pedicure
I Use This $5 Body Butter Instead of Foot Cream, and It Always Looks Like I Just Got a Pedicure
Benefit Pore Primer Sale
The Hydrating Primer Shoppers Say “Blurs Imperfections and Minimizes Pores” Is 50% Off for Less Than 24 Hours
Shoppers Were "Shocked" at the Results From This Plumping Lip Product â and Now I'm Obsessed, Too
Shoppers Were "Shocked" at the Results From This Plumping Lip Product — and Now I'm Obsessed, Too
Cameron Diaz Merit Beauty Concealer
Cameron Diaz Shared Her 7-Step Makeup Routine, Including the Concealer Behind Her Iconic Glow
I Rarely Have Bad Hair Days Thanks to Jonathan Van Ness and His Moisturizing Line That Saved My Winter Scalp
I Finally Found Relief for My Dry, Itchy Scalp in the Winter Thanks to This Deep Hydration Line
Im a Beauty Editors Whos Tested Hundreds of Products This Year and 2022 Was the Year of Great Concealers
I'm a Beauty Editor Who’s Tested Thousands of Products, and 2022 Was the Year of Great Concealers
It's Official: These Are the Top Viral Beauty Finds From Amazon's Internet-Famous Storefront
It's Official: These Are the Top Viral Beauty Finds From Amazon's Internet-Famous Storefront
Amazon Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Customer-Favorite Beauty Gifts Starting at $2
Amazon Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Customer-Favorite Beauty Gifts Starting at $5
IS Mario Badescu Ulta Sale 30% Off
Everything From This Supermodel-Approved Skincare Line Is on Sale for 30% Off Right Now
peace out under makeup patches review
A Makeup-Friendly Acne Dot Finally Exists, and It’s the Solution to Hiding Blemishes Under Foundation
Fenty mini travel skincare set
This 5-Step Fenty Skin Kit Is Always in My Travel Tote, and It’s on Sale for a Limited Time
This Ultra Hydrating, Never Tacky Tinted Lip Balm Is My Winter Lifesaver
Lip Oils Are 2022’s Biggest Beauty Trend, and This One Gives Me a Hydrated, Juicy Pout With Zero Stickiness
This Luxe Hungarian Beauty Brand Is Making Our Editors Feel Like Winter Skin Royalty
This Luxe Hungarian Skincare Brand Is Worth the Splurge — Our Editors Tell You Why