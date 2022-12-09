This Shopper-Loved Skincare Brand Is 20% Off for Less Than 24 Hours

Like a boxy white T-shirt is to a well-stocked wardrobe, simple, reliable skincare products are an essential component of a solid complexion routine. Lather — a brand that sells straightforward skincare essentials — like vitamin C serum, moisturizer, retinol, and, of course, SPF — is a fantastic source for shopping the basics without spending a fortune. The quality of the products is decidedly impressive, particularly compared to skincare sold at a much higher price point from other brands. Plus, the brand formulates all of its products with their definition of “clean” in mind; which, for Lather, means no synthetic fragrances and using plant-based ingredients wherever possible.

Shoppers are enamored with this brand, which, in addition to skincare staples, offers an array of indulgent bath soaks, soothing muscle rubs, and botanical-infused haircare. If you’ve yet to experience the product lineup, or you’re looking to restock your Lather skincare staples, now is the perfect time: For today only, you can snag any Lather product for 20 percent off when you use the code HOLIDAY20. Like all good things, this offer does come to an end, and quickly: The discount code is valid for 24 hours on Friday, December 9.

Below, a few of Lather’s best-sellers to get you started, from a daily SPF shoppers swear is non-greasy, to a hand cream that heals cracked, winter worn hands. Shop these selections below, or peruse the entire site. Time’s ticking: take 20 percent off of anything your heart (skin, and hair) desires while you can.



Mint Thyme Hair Wash

Lather

Morning showerers, this one’s for you: The crisp, fresh scent of peppermint essential oil is an excellent eye-opener for sleepy mornings. Like the ultra-fresh feeling after swishing mouthwash, but for your scalp, this shampoo “feels as good as it smells,” one shopper says, adding that it’s “minty, tingling and fresh. Easily my favorite shampoo ever."



Shop now: $14 with code HOLIDAY20 (Originally $18); lather.com

Hand Therapy

Lather

This hand cream, a best-seller for the brand, is formulated specifically for repairing hands in need of some serious TLC. It contains some of the most highly-acclaimed skin softening ingredients, including shea butter and oat kernel. One reviewer says it has “helped tremendously” with psoriasis, while another calls it “by far the best hand lotion I’ve found for my dry winter hands.” With a few more months of dry winter weather on our hands (quite literally), there’s no better time to add this gentle, softening remedy to your routine.



Shop now: $14 with code HOLIDAY20 (Originally $17); lather.com

Honey Moisture Mask With Propolis Extract

Lather

Another skin-softening hero product, this honey mask makes for a fantastic addition to a weekly hydrating at-home facial. Honey, a humectant (i.e. it draws moisture from the surrounding air to help hydrate skin), works to soften and moisturize. Plus, according to one shopper, “the honey smell is divine.”



Shop now: $23 with code HOLIDAY20 (Originally $29); lather.com

Daily Defense SPF 50

Lather

Sunscreen is perhaps the most essential component of a skincare routine. This simple lotion is loved for its high SPF factor, non-greasy feel, and gentle mineral-based protection. The product does have a very slight beige tint, but it’s formulated specifically to blend with all skin tones. In fact, the light tint wards off the dreaded white cast that mineral sunscreens often impart.



Shop now: $26 with code HOLIDAY20 (Originally $32); lather.com

Vitamin C Peptide Renewal

Lather

Vitamin C and peptides star in this serum, which shoppers say is “super effective” for improving skin brightness and firmness. The hero ingredients are an anti-aging dream duo thanks to their respective brightening and collagen-supporting capabilities.



Shop now: $46 with code HOLIDAY20 (Originally $58); lather.com

Cranberry Orange Hand Care Duo

Lather

This delightfully scented hand lotion and hand soap duo makes for an excellent addition to your kitchen sink setup, a housewarming gift, and literally any other sink-centric scenario. The scent, tarte cranberry mingling with bright citrus, is thanks to entirely natural essential oils, with no synthetic scents in the mix.



Shop now: $35 with code HOLIDAY20 (Originally $44); lather.com