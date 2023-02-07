We Tried This New Hydrating Serum on Our Team’s Many Skin Types, and All Saw a 'Refreshed' and 'Luminous’ Glow

Whether you’re blessed with even-toned, hydrated skin no matter the month or suffer with sensitivity and dryness all year long, wintertime is always the great equalizer. That’s why the InStyle team jumped at the opportunity to test out a new hyaluronic acid serum ahead of its launch today — especially since the brand already makes one of our favorite volumizing scalp scrubs.

The new Lather serum, the Mega Moisture Magnet, was created with a highly effective formula to target dehydration and restore skin’s vitality. The brand emphasizes high-quality ingredients in its latest serum, like hyaluronic acid and squalane, which are a tag team to lock in moisture and heal your skin’s barrier. So, several people behind the scenes put it through rigorous tests across many different skin types and concerns — and, spoiler alert, we’re mega fans.

To celebrate the launch, InStyle readers can save 15 percent on the Mega Moisture Magnet with our exclusive code MEGA15 now through March 6.

Shop now: $32 with code MEGA15 (Originally $38); lather.com

Two of our teammates with combination skin said that the serum helped them achieve a “luminous glow that lasted all day.” One of our Associate Account Managers, Brian Sanford, also noted that his skin stayed “hydrated all day” even during these colder months. His colleague, Jenna Fortino, who said she has uneven tone and texture, added that her skin felt “refreshed,” and that her face has “never felt so smooth” after using this serum multiple times.

Our Partnerships Editor and Strategist, Ariel Scotti, said this HA serum “might be one of the best [she’s] ever used.” She added that she’s always cautious when it comes to new skincare products because her skin “breaks out so easily,” but shared that this one is “light as a feather and sinks into [her] skin so quickly.” She also noted that there’s no residue left behind to make her nervous about how her skin might react. “I have very dry skin from prescription retinol use,” she said, “and this serum helped take two particularly rough patches from flaky to hydrated in just two weeks.”

Shop now: $32 with code MEGA15 (Originally $38); lather.com

As a Commerce Writer with extremely sensitive, itchy skin, I also tested out this serum in hopes that my tendency to stress about the results wouldn’t make the irritation worse. I was thrilled to see that, after applying the Mega Moisture Magnet, my skin quickly absorbed it without reacting at all. Instead, the serum felt so silky on my face, and after consistent application over the past two weeks (just 1 to 2 pumps daily), my once-dull skin has been feeling plumped and looking healthier.

Nourish your skin this winter no matter what your needs or concerns are with Lather’s new Mega Moisture Serum, and remember to add code MEGA15 at checkout for 15 percent off now through March 6.