The 15 Best Last-Minute Summer Fashion Deals to Shop on Amazon This Weekend Before the Season Ends

In the blink of an eye, August is here and the end of summer is close behind. But instead of counting down the days until the new season begins, we’re spending these next few weeks basking in the summer sun and enjoying the warm weather outfit opportunities we have left. Of course, there’s no better way to soak up the season than with a little shopping, and to no surprise, Amazon has thousands of last-minute summer fashion deals for up to 70 percent off.

To make your browsing experience easier, we rounded up the five best deals in three main categories: clothing, shoes, and accessories. Whether you could use a swimsuit for one last beach day, a pair of sneakers to wear into the fall, or a versatile crossbody bag for your end of summer outings, you’ll find it all for less than $100, below.

Best Summer Clothing Deals:

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Basic Jean Shorts

Amazon

You can never have too many pairs of jean shorts, especially when a top-rated style is on sale for just $25. Available in 19 washes, the Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda shorts have a 6-inch, mid-thigh-length inseam, as well as a high waistband, zipper closure, and functional pockets. Plus, they’re made from a cotton blend that has just the “right amount of stretch,” according to a reviewer. Throw the shorts on with your favorite tee and comfy sneakers for an easy summertime look.

Tommy Hilfiger Sleeveless Floral Shift Dress

Amazon

For more formal occasions, this now-$43 Tommy Hilfiger shift dress is a no-brainer. It has a black and white floral print that goes with virtually any accessory and a ruffled hemline for added movement. Wear it casually with flat sandals and a jean jacket, elevate it for the office with loafers and a blazer, or style it for a night out with strappy heels and a shoulder bag. Not to mention, you can keep the dress in your fall outfit rotation with tights, boots, and a cardigan.

Best Summer Shoe Deals:

Reebok Club MEMT Sneaker

Amazon

If your white sneakers have seen better days, this is your sign to finally get a new pair. The Reebok Club MEMT Sneakers are on sale for just $50, and they have more than 4,000 five-star ratings from happy customers. The shoes are made of faux leather with durable rubber outsoles and cushioned midsoles. According to a reviewer, these sneakers “go with everything and are super comfy” — exactly what we look for in a pair of everyday shoes.

Franco Sarto Glenni Ankle-Strap Flat Sandals

Amazon

This is your last chance to wear sandals for a while, so you might as well go out in style with this Franco Sarto flat pair, especially while it’s on sale for 40 percent off. The sandals have a faux leather strap that wraps around the ankle and falls between the toes, along with a padded insole. One shopper even said they’re “not only stylish but comfortable to wear 10 hours a day.” Thanks to their simple design, these sandals will look great with everything from denim cutoffs to a maxi dress.

Best Summer Accessory Deals:

Shashi Zoe Hoop Earrings

Amazon

It doesn’t get more timeless than a pair of gold hoops, and these Shashi earrings are on sale for just $39. Unlike standard solid hoops, this pair is designed with slim discs and beads wrapped around the earring, plus a hinged post closure for a comfortable fit. Throw these 18-karat gold-plated brass earrings on to instantly elevate any outfit.

Madewell Puffy Woven Crossbody Bag

Amazon

Another classic accessory, this Madewell Puffy Woven Crossbody Bag transcends seasons. Made from smooth leather in a crossover pattern, the bag has an adjustable strap with contrasting brass hardware. You can even remove the strap completely to turn the bag into a clutch, making it the ultimate day to night purse. Throw your phone, keys, wallet, and lipstick inside, zip it up, and you’re ready to go.

For more summer fashion inspo, click through Amazon’s entire sale section, here, and check out more of our picks, below.

Calvin Klein Front Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Sam Edelman Kia Heeled Sandals

Amazon

Hat Attack Washed Cotton Bucket Hat