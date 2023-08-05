The 15 Best Last-Minute Summer Fashion Deals to Shop on Amazon This Weekend Before the Season Ends

Take up to 70 percent off clothes, shoes, and accessories.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 5, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Fashion Deals
Photo:

Getty Images

In the blink of an eye, August is here and the end of summer is close behind. But instead of counting down the days until the new season begins, we’re spending these next few weeks basking in the summer sun and enjoying the warm weather outfit opportunities we have left. Of course, there’s no better way to soak up the season than with a little shopping, and to no surprise, Amazon has thousands of last-minute summer fashion deals for up to 70 percent off. 

To make your browsing experience easier, we rounded up the five best deals in three main categories: clothing, shoes, and accessories. Whether you could use a swimsuit for one last beach day, a pair of sneakers to wear into the fall, or a versatile crossbody bag for your end of summer outings, you’ll find it all for less than $100, below. 

Best Summer Clothing Deals:

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Basic Jean Shorts

Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Amanda Basic Jean Short

Amazon

You can never have too many pairs of jean shorts, especially when a top-rated style is on sale for just $25. Available in 19 washes, the Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda shorts have a 6-inch, mid-thigh-length inseam, as well as a high waistband, zipper closure, and functional pockets. Plus, they’re made from a cotton blend that has just the “right amount of stretch,” according to a reviewer. Throw the shorts on with your favorite tee and comfy sneakers for an easy summertime look.

Tommy Hilfiger Sleeveless Floral Shift Dress

Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Women's Classic

Amazon

For more formal occasions, this now-$43 Tommy Hilfiger shift dress is a no-brainer. It has a black and white floral print that goes with virtually any accessory and a ruffled hemline for added movement. Wear it casually with flat sandals and a jean jacket, elevate it for the office with loafers and a blazer, or style it for a night out with strappy heels and a shoulder bag. Not to mention, you can keep the dress in your fall outfit rotation with tights, boots, and a cardigan. 

Best Summer Shoe Deals:

Reebok Club MEMT Sneaker

Amazon Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker

Amazon

If your white sneakers have seen better days, this is your sign to finally get a new pair. The Reebok Club MEMT Sneakers are on sale for just $50, and they have more than 4,000 five-star ratings from happy customers. The shoes are made of faux leather with durable rubber outsoles and cushioned midsoles. According to a reviewer, these sneakers “go with everything and are super comfy” — exactly what we look for in a pair of everyday shoes. 

Franco Sarto Glenni Ankle-Strap Flat Sandals

Amazon Franco Sarto Womens Glenni Ankle Strap Flat Sandals

Amazon

This is your last chance to wear sandals for a while, so you might as well go out in style with this Franco Sarto flat pair, especially while it’s on sale for 40 percent off. The sandals have a faux leather strap that wraps around the ankle and falls between the toes, along with a padded insole. One shopper even said they’re “not only stylish but comfortable to wear 10 hours a day.” Thanks to their simple design, these sandals will look great with everything from denim cutoffs to a maxi dress.  

Best Summer Accessory Deals:

Shashi Zoe Hoop Earrings

Amazon SHASHI Women's Zoe Hoops

Amazon

It doesn’t get more timeless than a pair of gold hoops, and these Shashi earrings are on sale for just $39. Unlike standard solid hoops, this pair is designed with slim discs and beads wrapped around the earring, plus a hinged post closure for a comfortable fit. Throw these 18-karat gold-plated brass earrings on to instantly elevate any outfit. 

Madewell Puffy Woven Crossbody Bag

Amazon Madewell Women's Puffy Woven Crossbody

Amazon

Another classic accessory, this Madewell Puffy Woven Crossbody Bag transcends seasons. Made from smooth leather in a crossover pattern, the bag has an adjustable strap with contrasting brass hardware. You can even remove the strap completely to turn the bag into a clutch, making it the ultimate day to night purse. Throw your phone, keys, wallet, and lipstick inside, zip it up, and you’re ready to go. 

For more summer fashion inspo, click through Amazon’s entire sale section, here, and check out more of our picks, below. 

Calvin Klein Front Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon Calvin Klein Standard Front Cut-Out Detail Removable Soft Cups One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Sam Edelman Kia Heeled Sandals

Amazon Sam Edelman Women's, Kia Sandal

Amazon

Hat Attack Washed Cotton Bucket Hat

Amazon Hat Attack Women's Washed Cotton Bucket Hat

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit Is $150, but I Found a Flattering Lookalike for $35 at Amazon
Elf Face Cream
Shoppers Wake Up to “Plump, Hydrated, Glowing Skin” Thanks to This $13 Moisturizer
Andie Swimsuit Review
I Finally Tried the Ultra-Flattering, One-Piece Swimsuit That Keeps Selling Out, and It’s Totally Worth the Hype
Related Articles
Nordstrom Sale
I'm Snagging These Last-Minute Fashion and Beauty Finds From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ASAP
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Said No to Itsy-Bitsy Swimwear in an Ageless Style
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Summer Dress Featured the Most Flattering Waist-Snatching Detail
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Standout Cover Shoot Accessory Is the Most Subtle Version of This Kate Middleton-Worn Trend
Summer Tops
Amazon Has a Summer Tops Storefront With 180+ Tank and Short-Sleeve Styles — These Are the 8 I'm Shopping
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara’s Trusty Summer Outfit Is Super Practical and Easy
2023 Amazon Finds
Shopping on Amazon Is My Full-Time Job, and These Are My Top 10 Favorite Finds of 2023 So Far
Fashion Arrivals
Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of New Fashion Arrivals, and These Are the 10 Under-$40 Picks Worth Shopping
Crop top
Olivia Culpo Wears This Ultra-Comfy, $16 Wardrobe Staple From Amazon "Almost Every Day"
Slides Sandals
Cushy, Platform Slide Sandals Are Trending on Amazon, and the Most Popular Styles Are Under $30
Jennifer Lopez Slippers
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Comfy Shoe You Don’t Need Right Now, but Definitely Will in 3 Months
Warner's moisture-wicking bra
Amazon Shoppers in Their 60s Call This Sweat-Resistant Bra the “Most Comfortable” They’ve Ever Owned
Amazon shoppers found the most comfortable flip flops
Shoppers Call This Ultra-Comfy Nursing Home Shoe Surprisingly "Cute," and It's on Sale for $25
Street Style Fashion
Amazon Secretly Slashed Up to 72% Off 4,000 Summer Fashion Finds — These Are the 16 Styles I'm Shopping
Bodysuit Amazon Roundup
The 7 Best "Smoothing and Flattering" Bodysuits on Amazon for Easy Summer Outfits — All Under $30
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” Look Featured My Staple Summer Sandal That's Bound to Sell Out