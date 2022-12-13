Shopping Gift Guides I’m Guilty of Putting Off Christmas Shopping, but These 25 Last-Minute Nordstrom Gifts Will Arrive in Time Hallelujah! By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 13, 2022 @ 09:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom/ InStyle I was always a very on-top-of-it student. I graduated from high school as my class valedictorian, turned in my work on time, and participated in all the extra-curriculars, but that doesn’t mean that the procrastination bug didn’t bite me every so often. It did — I just learned to work around it. In my adulthood, that bug is still there, and the one time it really comes out to bite me? When I’m buying Christmas gifts. I know I’m not alone when I say that getting gifts for your mom, dad, sister, brother, sister-in-law, niece, nephew, dog, or cat (you know, just to name a few), is such a daunting task that it’s easy to avoid it altogether. It’s when procrastination strikes; you push off the task because ugh, and then eventually you realize you only have a few more weeks left to get everything done and the panic ensues. Help! Well, not this year. I’m here to say that if you put off your gift shopping until now, it’s okay. And you know why? Because a) you can’t change the past and b) you can still get plenty of last-minute fashion, beauty, and home gifts at Nordstrom that are guaranteed to arrive by Christmas. (Cue the jumps for joy!) Best Last-Minute Clothing Gifts Nordstrom Vince Ribbed Cashmere Cardigan, $237 (Originally $395) Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas, $45–$75 Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $80 (Originally $129) Skims Soft Lounge Long-Sleeve Dress, $88 Dusen Dusen Grapefruit Stripe Cotton Terry Robe, $138 Best Last-Minute Beauty Gifts Nordstrom Creed Acqua Fiorentina Fragrance, $260 Dyson Special Edition Supersonic™ Hair Dryer, $430 Augustinus Bader the Rich Cream Face Moisturizer, $175 Lanshin Jade Scalp Stimulator, $59 Pursoma Unplug Bath Salts, $22 Nordstrom is always coming in clutch with expertly curated gift lists — see: its stocking stuffers guide, list of gifts under $50 (there’s a lot, actually), or this guide to luxe essentials because, hey, we all have a boujee friend or two. All that to say, the retailer has something for everyone on your list — just make sure it's tagged as “arrives before Christmas” before you add to cart. Worth mentioning: You’ll have to get in all your orders by December 17, 8:00 p.m. EST to ensure on-time delivery. That gives you four more days to get your shopping done. Ready? Set. Go! Oh, and because I know how overwhelming it can be to scroll through the hundreds of pages of products, I’ve rounded up the 25 best last-minute Nordstrom gifts from Skims, Dusen Dusen, Creed, Birkenstock, and Prada, all of which will make it under the tree before it’s time to unwrap them. Hallelujah! Best Last-Minute Shoe Gifts Nordstrom Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling-Lined Clog, $170 Ugg Cozy Knit Genuine Shearling Slipper, $120 Matisse Adele Knee-High Platform Boot, $300 Gucci Princetown Loafer Mule, $850 La Canadienne Darling Waterproof Bootie, $385 (Originally $550) Best Last-Minute Accessory Gifts Nordstrom Lagos Signature Caviar Smooth Link Drop Earrings, $1,650 Saint Laurent Lou Matelassé Leather Camera Bag, $1,690 Kurt Geiger London Tennis Collar Necklace, $168 Prada Runway 49-Millimeter Rectangle Sunglasses, $433 Ettika Dripping Freshwater Pearl Linear Drop Earrings, $40 Best Last-Minute Home Gifts Nordstrom Maison Margiela Replica by the Fireplace Scented Candle, $65 Moma Bodum Assam Brew Teapot, $30 Caiyu Candle Le Petit Derrière Ceramic Candle, $115 Wrap Abstract Flower 1000-Piece Puzzle, $35 Estelle Colored Glass Stem Wine Glasses, Set of 6, $185 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks This Best-Selling Liquid Exfoliant Makes My Pores Noticeably Less Visible Everyone in Hollywood Owns This Ultra-Sleek ‘It’ Bag, and Hailey Bieber Styled Hers With No Pants Jennifer Lawrence’s Quintessential Winter Outfit Included a Very Non-Winter Pair of Shoes