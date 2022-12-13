I’m Guilty of Putting Off Christmas Shopping, but These 25 Last-Minute Nordstrom Gifts Will Arrive in Time

I was always a very on-top-of-it student. I graduated from high school as my class valedictorian, turned in my work on time, and participated in all the extra-curriculars, but that doesn’t mean that the procrastination bug didn’t bite me every so often. It did — I just learned to work around it. In my adulthood, that bug is still there, and the one time it really comes out to bite me? When I’m buying Christmas gifts.

I know I’m not alone when I say that getting gifts for your mom, dad, sister, brother, sister-in-law, niece, nephew, dog, or cat (you know, just to name a few), is such a daunting task that it’s easy to avoid it altogether. It’s when procrastination strikes; you push off the task because ugh, and then eventually you realize you only have a few more weeks left to get everything done and the panic ensues. Help!

Well, not this year. I’m here to say that if you put off your gift shopping until now, it’s okay. And you know why? Because a) you can’t change the past and b) you can still get plenty of last-minute fashion, beauty, and home gifts at Nordstrom that are guaranteed to arrive by Christmas. (Cue the jumps for joy!)

Best Last-Minute Clothing Gifts

Best Last-Minute Beauty Gifts

Nordstrom is always coming in clutch with expertly curated gift lists — see: its stocking stuffers guide, list of gifts under $50 (there’s a lot, actually), or this guide to luxe essentials because, hey, we all have a boujee friend or two. All that to say, the retailer has something for everyone on your list — just make sure it's tagged as “arrives before Christmas” before you add to cart. Worth mentioning: You’ll have to get in all your orders by December 17, 8:00 p.m. EST to ensure on-time delivery. That gives you four more days to get your shopping done. Ready? Set. Go!

Oh, and because I know how overwhelming it can be to scroll through the hundreds of pages of products, I’ve rounded up the 25 best last-minute Nordstrom gifts from Skims, Dusen Dusen, Creed, Birkenstock, and Prada, all of which will make it under the tree before it’s time to unwrap them. Hallelujah!

Best Last-Minute Shoe Gifts

Best Last-Minute Accessory Gifts

Best Last-Minute Home Gifts