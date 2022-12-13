I’m Guilty of Putting Off Christmas Shopping, but These 25 Last-Minute Nordstrom Gifts Will Arrive in Time

Hallelujah!

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordstrom Gifts to Arrive in Time
Photo:

Nordstrom/ InStyle

I was always a very on-top-of-it student. I graduated from high school as my class valedictorian, turned in my work on time, and participated in all the extra-curriculars, but that doesn’t mean that the procrastination bug didn’t bite me every so often. It did — I just learned to work around it. In my adulthood, that bug is still there, and the one time it really comes out to bite me? When I’m buying Christmas gifts. 

I know I’m not alone when I say that getting gifts for your mom, dad, sister, brother, sister-in-law, niece, nephew, dog, or cat (you know, just to name a few), is such a daunting task that it’s easy to avoid it altogether. It’s when procrastination strikes; you push off the task because ugh, and then eventually you realize you only have a few more weeks left to get everything done and the panic ensues. Help!

Well, not this year. I’m here to say that if you put off your gift shopping until now, it’s okay. And you know why? Because a) you can’t change the past and b) you can still get plenty of last-minute fashion, beauty, and home gifts at Nordstrom that are guaranteed to arrive by Christmas. (Cue the jumps for joy!) 

Best Last-Minute Clothing Gifts 

Nordstrom Gifts

Nordstrom

Best Last-Minute Beauty Gifts 

Nordstrom Gifts

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is always coming in clutch with expertly curated gift lists — see: its stocking stuffers guide, list of gifts under $50 (there’s a lot, actually), or this guide to luxe essentials because, hey, we all have a boujee friend or two. All that to say, the retailer has something for everyone on your list — just make sure it's tagged as “arrives before Christmas” before you add to cart. Worth mentioning: You’ll have to get in all your orders by December 17, 8:00 p.m. EST to ensure on-time delivery. That gives you four more days to get your shopping done. Ready? Set. Go!

Oh, and because I know how overwhelming it can be to scroll through the hundreds of pages of products, I’ve rounded up the 25 best last-minute Nordstrom gifts from Skims, Dusen Dusen, Creed, Birkenstock, and Prada, all of which will make it under the tree before it’s time to unwrap them. Hallelujah! 

Best Last-Minute Shoe Gifts

Nordstrom Gifts

Nordstrom

Best Last-Minute Accessory Gifts 

Nordstrom Gifts

Nordstrom

Best Last-Minute Home Gifts 

Nordstrom Gifts

Nordstrom

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Paula's Choice BHA Sale
This Best-Selling Liquid Exfoliant Makes My Pores Noticeably Less Visible
Hailey Bieber
Everyone in Hollywood Owns This Ultra-Sleek ‘It’ Bag, and Hailey Bieber Styled Hers With No Pants
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence’s Quintessential Winter Outfit Included a Very Non-Winter Pair of Shoes
Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Everyone in Hollywood Owns This Ultra-Sleek ‘It’ Bag, and Hailey Bieber Styled Hers With No Pants
Gift of the Day: Coyuchi Robe
This Fluffy Bathrobe Makes The Coziest Gift
Spice Up Your Holiday Wardrobe With These Sparkly Amazon Styles
Spice Up Your Holiday Wardrobe With These Sparkly Amazon Styles, Starting at $11
20 Gift Ideas for Someone Who Hates All Their Clothes
20 Gift Ideas For Someone Who Hates All Their Clothes
Amazon Very Merry Holiday Deals
Amazon’s Massive Holiday Sale Is Here, and We Found 15 Discounted Gifts That’ll Still Arrive in Time
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Holiday Dress of Our Dreams
These Are Amazon Shoppersâ Top 10 Most Wished for Beauty Items for December
Amazon Shoppers Have Spoken: These Are the Top 10 Most Wished for Beauty Products in December
If Someone Doesnât Gift Me This Tory Burch Card Holder, Iâm Going to Request a Holiday Redo
If Someone Doesn’t Gift Me This Tory Burch Card Holder, I’m Going to Request a Holiday Redo
Nordstrom's Beauty Director Shares the 5 Gifts That Are Going to Fly Off Shelves This Season
Nordstrom's Beauty Director Shares Her Top 5 Favorite Products to Gift This Season
These Slippers Have Over 27,000 Five-Star Ratings, and Customers Say Theyâve âHeld Up Better Than Uggsâ
Shoppers Say These Cushy Slippers Are “Just as Comfortable and Warm” as Uggs — and They’re $28 Right Now
Gigi Hadid Etica Jeans
Gigi Hadid and I Both Love This Ultra-Flattering Denim Brand That’s About to Sell Out at Nordstrom
Solawave skincare device
Forget Expensive Creams or Trendy Serums — Gift this High Tech Skincare Tool to Transform Anyone’s Skin Routine
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Added a Glitzy Twist to the Classic Canadian Tuxedo Look
Trouser Trend
This “Unsexy” Pants Trend Blew Up in Hollywood This Year — and It Makes Me Feel So Badass
best friends gifts
Everything That Mary J. Blige And Her Best Friends Simone I. Smith and Liberty Ross Recommend As Gifts for Besties
Eberjey Pajamas Review
These Super Soft and Pretty Pajamas Are My Favorite Gift to Give (and Receive)