I'm Snagging These Last-Minute Fashion and Beauty Finds From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ASAP

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends on Sunday, August 6, and there are still a ton of great fashion and beauty items worth shopping. While I know we’re all feeling fatigued from all of the July sales, Nordstrom’s sale event is the one I marked my calendar for. You can get everything from Longchamp bags to Nuface toning devices on rare sale without feeling pressured to impulse buy because the sale goes on for nearly three weeks. But, if you’re just hearing about it and looking to get in on some of the last-minute deals, I’ve done the hard work for you. I combed through all of the nearly sold-out items and rounded up the best fashion and beauty products that are still in stock and worth adding to your cart.

I spend much of my free time in the gym, meaning I wear athleisure sets daily. Therefore, whenever I come across a unique piece that’s not your typical sports bra, I immediately add it to my cart. And FP Movement Kindred Spirit Crop Tank has taken workout tanks to the next level. It comes in sizes XS through XL and two colors: black and white. The tank features a bow-style sweetheart neckline, built-in shelf bra for added support, cropped design, and a twisted low back for extra visual interest. The four-way stretch fabric is breathable and lined, making it great for high-intensity workouts.

FP Movement Kindred Spirit Crop Tank

If you've been searching for the perfect date night dress, look no further than Sam Edelman's Leopard Print High-Neck Sleeveless Dress. Available in sizes 0 through 14, this dress boasts a halter neckline, front keyhole, and double-button closure at the back of the neck. The back zipper and removable tie belt at the waist are designed to accentuate your silhouette, while the fluttery hemline features a contrasting pleated fabric that adds a unique visual element to your outfit. Pair it with strappy heels and a red lip for a bold night-out look.

Sam Edelman's Leopard Print High Neck Sleeveless Dress

It would be a missed opportunity to not add this Kate Middleton- and Meghan Markle-worn Longchamp Le Pliage Tote to my cart. The main compartment offers ample space and its secure zipper closure provides additional security. The leather handle and flap closure are sturdy, while the detachable and adjustable strap makes for easy carrying. Inside are slip pockets that are perfect for storing smaller items like keys, phones, and wallets. I prefer the fire-red hue, but it's also available in black or gold if you prefer something more subtle.

Longchamp Le Pliage Neo 18-Inch Nylon Travel Bag

This is not a drill: The Nuface Trinity and Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device System, also known as the at-home facelift, is also on sale. If you’ve wondered how Kate Hudson and Jennifer Coolidge maintain their sculpted cheekbones and jawlines, look no further than this celebrity beauty secret.

The Trinity and Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device, is a skincare regimen that uses microcurrents to smooth, lift, and contour loose and sagging skin and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also comes with the facial trainer attachment, Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator, Firming and Brightening Silk Creme Activator, a clean sweep applicator brush, and wireless charging cradle.

Nuface Trinity and Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device System

