The 15 Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts at Amazon That'll Arrive Before Sunday — All for $100 or Less

From a Laneige skincare set to Le Creuset utensils, this list has something for everyone.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
Published on May 9, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Mothers Day
Photo:

Amazon

In the blink of an eye, spring is halfway over, and Mother’s Day is this Sunday. If you haven’t figured out what to buy the maternal figure in your life just yet, don’t worry; Amazon still has plenty of foolproof, last-minute Mother’s Day gifts that will arrive by the weekend, all for less than $100. 

As long as you’re an Amazon Prime member, or signed up for a free 30-day trial, you can take advantage of quick, two-day shipping on all of our gift recommendations. From top-rated skincare treatments and stylish summer accessories to cozy pajama sets and luxe home fragrances, the list includes something for everyone. Below, check out all 15 of our under-$100 Mother’s Day gift ideas on Amazon, and be sure to place your order ASAP to receive it in time. 

Best Last-Minute Beauty Gifts:

Amazon has no shortage of customer-loved beauty products, and we narrowed down the massive selection to the five best gift options. A skincare set is a great way to go since you’ll get multiple products packaged in a giftable box. More than 2,400 Amazon shoppers love the La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio, which includes three shea-butter-infused creams in a beautiful floral tin. You can also go with this Laneige hydrating skincare set, complete with three products from the brand’s Water Bank collection: a cleansing foam, hyaluronic serum, and hyaluronic moisturizer — along with a moisturizing face mask and the viral Lip Sleeping Mask

La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set

Amazon

Shop now: $28 with coupon (Originally $29); amazon.com

LANEIGE Besties Set: Hydrate & Nourish on-the-go

Amazon

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

If you’re looking for individual skincare products, consider the Caudalie Instant Detox Clay Mask that a shopper said “removed all the blackheads from [their] nose after one use.” Who wouldn’t want that? The Peter Thomas Roth 24-Karat Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches are another great option since they not only look and feel luxurious, but they “really work” and take “under-eye bags away,” a shopper said. And, in the haircare department, more than 3,000 shoppers recommend the BabylissPro Nano Titanium Hair Dryer for smooth, frizz-free blowouts. 

Caudalie Instant Detox Clay Mask

Amazon

Shop now: $42; amazon.com

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Ulta

Shop now: $75; amazon.com

BabylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer

Amazon

Shop now: $90 (Originally $95); amazon.com

Best Last-Minute Fashion Gifts:

In the fashion department, you’ll find mom-approved jewelry, accessories, and even pajama sets. Starting off strong, this Anne Klein bracelet watch is on sale for just $34, but “looks much more expensive than it is,” per a reviewer. There are also plenty of sun-ready accessory gifts available, like these chic Le Specs ovular sunglasses that come in six neutral shades. Plus, if your recipient has summer travel plans coming, this packable Hat Attack canvas hat makes a cute and thoughtful present. 

Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Le Specs Women's Outta Love Sunglasses

Amazon

Shop now: $65; amazon.com

Hat Attack Women's Canvas Packable Hat

Amazon

Shop now: $75; amazon.com

Of course, you can’t go wrong with a classic purse, and this JW Pei vegan leather saddle bag certainly fits the bill. Available in five colors, the handbag has an adjustable strap, zipper closure, and enough room to safely store all of mom’s daily essentials. But, if you’re looking for a more casual gift, go with these Roller Rabbit pajamas that are on sale for 30 percent off. The “super soft” sleepwear set comes with a long-sleeve tee and matching straight-leg pants, both made from 100 percent cotton in your choice of blue or pink elephant prints. 

JW PEI Women's Carly Saddle Bag

Amazon

Shop now: $79; amazon.com

Roller Rabbit Women's Hathi PJ Set

Amazon

Shop now: $83 (Originally $118); amazon.com

Best Last-Minute Home Gifts: 

In addition to the fashion and beauty options, Amazon’s selection of home-related gifts is pretty impressive, too. Since it’s officially allergy season, the Levoit Air Purifier is a great way to filter out dust and toxins, resulting in a more comfortable home environment and better sleep. And speaking of sleep, treat mom to a Slip Silk Sleep Mask, which facilitates better rest without damaging hair or irritating sensitive skin. 

LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies Pets Hair in Bedroom,

Amazon

Shop now: $40 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com 

Slip Silk Sleep Mask

Amazon

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

If your gift recipient takes baths, level up their experience with this Royal Craft Wood expandable bathtub tray. It has silicone grips that’ll keep it in place on the tub, along with a tablet stand, phone holder, two detachable smaller trays, and a wine glass slot. And to really make bathtime elite, throw in this Nest Fragrances mini candle and diffuser set, which comes in three fragrances: bamboo, charcoal woods, and grapefruit. 

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

Amazon

Shop now: $46 (Originally $58); amazon.com

NEST Fragrances Bamboo Petite Candle & Reed Diffuser Set

Amazon

Shop now: $58; amazon.com

For the kitchen, this Le Creuset silicone utensils set is useful and will look nice sitting out on the counter. The package comes with four silicone and wood utensils, including a spatula spoon, two spatulas, a basting brush, and an enamel jar holder. A shopper even confirmed the pieces are “easy to use, easy to clean, and durable,” making the set an ideal gift for the mom who loves to cook. 

Le Creuset Silicone Craft Series Utensil Set with Stoneware Crock

Amazon

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

Time is running out before Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14, so be sure to place your last-minute gift orders from Amazon now.

