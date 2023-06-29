8 Last-Minute Fourth of July Outfit Ideas That Aren't Completely Cheesy

Be best dressed at the BBQ.

By
Lindy Segal
Lindy Segal headshot
Lindy Segal
Lindy is a fashion, beauty, and lifestyle writer based in New York City. In her spare time, she writes a Substack newsletter called GATEKEEPING, and watches Bravo with her chihuahua mix, Barney.
Published on June 29, 2023 @ 01:58PM
A woman wears a polo sweater and linen pants
Photo:

Getty Images

Ah, the Fourth of July. For some, it's a time to have their annual hot dog (I am, of course, talking about Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne). For others, it's a day to spend with family at the pool or beach. And still for others, it's just a welcome day off. Regardless of how you choose to spend your Independence Day, you may not have had the time to plan out your outfit. To help, we gathered eight easy, stylish, and patriotic-if-you-squint outfits you can easily pull together using items from your own closet. Keep scrolling for the inspo.

Layer a Dress Over a Striped Shirt

A woman wears a leather dress and striped shirt

Getty Images

We love the textural mix of a leather-like dress over a button-down. But seeing as it is summer, you could pair a lighter-weight material like cotton or linen for a similar effect.

Put a Hat on It

A woman wears jeans and a tank top

Getty Images

A baseball hat nods to the occasion, while a muscle tee and jeans are a fail-safe summer combo. As for the socks and heels? That's a personal decision.

Go with Cool Linen

A woman wears a short sleeve sweater and white linen pants

Getty Images

A short-sleeve cable-knit Polo sweater is Americana at its finest. Pair with crisp linen trousers for an on-trend preppy look that subtly works in red, white, and blue.

Be Ready for Anything

A woman wears a striped shirt and white shorts

Getty Images

We may not know you personally, but we're pretty sure you have at least one striped shirt at your disposal. Put it on, and pair with jean shorts, a cute belt, and sunnies — done and done.

Try a One-Piece Wonder

A woman wears a striped dress

Getty Images

A striped dress is just as easy, if not easier, than a tee. You could add a statement belt like this fashion show-goer, or keep it loose-y goose-y as a pool cover-up.

Go for a Statement Pant

A woman wears a white shirt and red striped pants

Getty Images

Oh, I'm sorry, did you think that was all the stripes ideas? Because you can also make it a party on the bottom with striped pants, shorts, or a skirt with a simple white top.

Throw on a LWD

A woman wears a white draped minidress

Getty Images

A white dress may not be the most BBQ-friendly outfit choice, but it does say "peak summer." For optimal Fourth vibes, go for a laid-back silhouette and accessories that go from day to night, like sneakers or booties.

Keep the Party Vibes Going

A woman wears wide leg jeans and a halter top

Getty Images

Speaking of day to night, you can't go wrong with wide-leg denim. Pair yours with a halter top, layered necklaces, and platforms to keep your feet comfy. And if you tend to get chilly at night, a light layer like a printed wrap is always a good idea.

