Shopping Prime Day This Is Your Last Chance to Save Up to 71% on These Amazon Fashion and Beauty Deals Before Prime Day Including $30 Reebok sneakers and $8 L'Oréal mascara. By Eden Lichterman Published on July 8, 2023 @ 05:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Ever since Amazon announced the dates for Prime Day 2023, we've been taking advantage of as many early deals as possible. From $19 ballet flats to under-$20 anti-aging skincare products, the past few weeks have been filled with epic discounts on the fashion and beauty items customers love most; but now that the sale event is mere days away, this weekend is your last chance to shop for early deals before Prime Day kicks off. To expedite your shopping experience, we already went through and found the 20 fashion and beauty deals worth checking out. Some standout deals include $30 Reebok sneakers, a Cupshe swimsuit for $20 off, and Haus Laboratories liquid eyeshadow for 71 percent off — and that’s just the beginning. As you enjoy your weekend in the sun, be sure to take a few minutes for a final browse through Amazon’s early Prime Day deals ahead of the official sale. Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals: Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra, $18 (Originally $30) Yeokou Linen Overall Shorts, $20 (Originally $30) Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Sleeveless Muscle Tank Top, $14 (Originally $18) Cupshe V-Neck Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit, $30 (Originally $50) Sojos Rectangle Sunglasses, $13 (Originally $19) Reebok Princess Sneakers, $30 (Originally $50) Zesica Flutter-Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress, $36 with coupon (Originally $52) JW Pei Eva Shoulder Bag, $55 (Originally $65) Dr. Scholl's Shoes Sheena Platform Wedge Sandal, $62 (Originally $95) Dr. Martens Blaire Slide Flower Sandal, $66 (Originally $110) Yeokou Linen Overall Shorts Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $20 Overalls make an easy one-and-done summer outfit, and Amazon’s best-selling style is on sale for just $20. Made from a blend of linen and cotton, the Yeokou overall shorts come in nine summer-ready shades and sizes S through XXL. They have decorative buttons down the front, two patch pockets, and adjustable knots on the straps. Wear the overalls with a plain T-shirt or tank for a casual summer day, or throw them on over a swimsuit for a day by the water. Cupshe V-Neck Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $30 Speaking of beach days, this Cupshe colorblock one-piece swimsuit is on sale for $30, which is 41 percent off its original price. The stylish and flattering suit comes in three color combinations, each with a V-neckline, adjustable cross-back straps, and mid-coverage bottoms. One shopper confirmed the suit’s “material is sturdy and the quality is great,” adding that it makes them feel “comfortable and confident.” Reebok Princess Sneakers Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $30 Once you’ve stocked up on new summer clothes, head over to the footwear department, where Amazon’s best-selling fashion sneakers are on sale for 40 percent off. The now-$30 Reebok Princess Sneakers effortlessly combine function and style thanks to their cushioned insoles and faux leather design. They come in 35 colorways, including a bright white that’ll go with everything from denim cutoffs and a graphic tee to a floral sundress. Plus, according to a reviewer, they feel like “walking on clouds.” Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals: Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $27 (Originally $40) Revlon Kiss Plumping Lip Creme, $3 (Originally $10) Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara, $23 (Originally $30) Oribe Superfine Hairspray, $23 (Originally $44) Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow, $6 (Originally $20) StriVectin Tighten and Lift Hyperlift Eye Cream, $37 (Originally $49) L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara, $8 (Originally $13) Eclat Skincare Vitamin C Face Serum, $12 (Originally $20) CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $17 (Originally $23) Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool 12-Pack, $9 (Originally $14) Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $6 If you always use the same few makeup products, why not add in a little something new for summer? Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow is on sale for $6 — an entire 71 percent of its original price — so there’s literally never been a better time to give it a try. Made with a vegan and cruelty-free formula, it comes in 19 shimmery shades, and, per a reviewer, it’s “super easy to apply” for an “effortlessly beautiful” look. Oribe Superfine Hairspray Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $23 Frizz-taming products are another summer beauty must-have, and the Oribe Superfine Hairspray is loved by customers and currently on sale for nearly half-off. Its lightweight, sheer formula is designed to provide a medium hold that’s still flexible, meaning you won’t feel like your hair is glued to your head. As one shopper put it, it’s “great hairspray that doesn’t feel like hairspray.” Use it to secure everything from updos to beachy waves all season long. CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 $17 Of course, we can’t forget about your skin; finish off your beauty haul with the CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum that’s on sale for just $17. The fragrance-free formula is packed with nourishing ingredients, including hyaluronic acid for intense hydration and vitamin B5 to strengthen the skin barrier. Especially if you’re planning to spend most of your time in the sun this summer, it’s important to keep your skin moisturized. Just be sure to let them serum fully absorb into your skin before applying your SPF. Be sure to fill your cart up with these incredible deals before Amazon Prime Day 2023 begins on July 11. 