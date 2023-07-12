Time Is Running Out to Shop These Epic Designer Fashion Deals for Up to 83% Off Before Prime Day Ends

As we near the final hours of Prime Day 2023, now is your last chance to take advantage of the massive selection of deals. And if I were you, I would spend this precious time browsing through the discounts on designer fashion. For just a little while longer, you can save up to 83 percent on clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Alo Yoga, Dr. Martens, and Calvin Klein.

Whether you could use new high-waisted shorts for casual weekend looks, a pair of versatile heels for summer weddings, or an everyday handbag for all the essentials, you’ll find it on our deals list, below. Just be sure to add your favorites to your Amazon cart and head to check out before the Prime Day discounts expire.

Best Prime Day Designer Clothing Deals:

Summertime fashion is all about staying cool and looking cute doing it, and these Alo Yoga high-waisted biker shorts achieve exactly that. They’re made from a soft and stretchy fabric that’s both moisture-wicking and odor-resistant, and they come in two stylish camo prints. Plus, they have a thick waistband that smooths out the front and stays put, whether you’re going for a casual stroll or doing an intense workout. Wear the now-$39 biker shorts with everything from athletic tanks to boxy tees all season long.

Amazon

If you have events coming up where biker shorts simply won’t do, consider grabbing this Astr the Label maxi dress that’s on sale for 58 percent off. Available in five colorways, the 100 percent cotton dress has short puff sleeves, a drop waist, and an open back. Plus, it has adjustable ties around the waist and on the back, so you can customize it to find your perfect fit. Especially if you’re attending a wedding this summer, this maxi would make a great guest dress styled with strappy heels and a simple clutch.

Amazon

Somewhere in between casual shorts and a formal dress falls this Rebecca Taylor poplin button-down, which is on sale for a whopping 83 percent off — the biggest discount on our list. The cropped blouse has drop shoulders and two big patch pockets on the front, as well as decorative pleating on the back. It’s on sale in a matcha green color that would look great with white pants, blue jeans, a black mini skirt — you name it.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Designer Shoe Deals:

Stars like Naomi Watts and Kate Middleton have been wearing espadrille wedges on repeat this summer, so we have no choice but to grab a pair ourselves. These Lucky Brand open-toe wedges are on sale for $50, and they come in 18 colors, each with frayed edges along the top band and an adjustable ankle strap with a buckle closure. A reviewer even said they could stand in the sandals “for a six-hour party and not have to kick them off,” adding that the shoes “look great with all casual dresses and jeans.”

Amazon

If you prefer wearing flats instead, go for these Sam Edelman sling-backs that are on sale for 47 percent off. Available in eight colors, the leather shoes have a trendy pointed toe and a scrunched-up design on the back strap. One reviewer called the “fabulous” shoes “very comfortable and soft,” while a second person said the elastic on the back “doesn’t feel too tight or uncomfortable.” Throw these classic flats on for everything from weekend brunch to a day at the office.

Amazon

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without epic sneaker deals, and the Reebok Club C Walking Shoes are going for just $43. The sneakers are made from 100 percent leather, and they have cushioned insoles, padded sock-liners, and thick rubber outsoles. Not to mention, supermodels like Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski are fans of the athletic shoes, earning them even more points in our book. Plus, an Amazon shopper called them the “perfect comfy white sneaker,” which we could all use in our year-round wardrobes.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Designer Accessory Deals:

No summer outfit is complete without a pair of sunglasses, and this trendy Ray-Ban oval-shaped style is on sale for $114. The sunnies have gold metal frames and contrasting gold lenses, and they come with a convenient storage case. Even Selena Gomez has worn these sunglasses before, so you know they must be good. Grab a pair for 30 percent off and watch them become your new go-to accessory.

Amazon

Prime Day is also a great time to shop for a new everyday purse, as many of the cutest styles are going for major discounts. This Fossil leather crossbody is on sale for $57, which is an entire 57 percent off its original price. It’s the “perfect size and shape,” according to a reviewer, and it has convenient zippered pockets to keep all your essentials organized. Especially if you’re going on a trip this summer, the Fossil crossbody makes an ideal travel purse, since you can easily take it from day to night.

Amazon

Speaking of summer travel, this packable and reversible sun hat from Hat Attack is on sale for $32. It’s made from 100 percent cotton, and it has both a black and a white side, so you essentially get two hats in one. Plus, according to a reviewer, the hat both “fits well and is made well,” so it’s a win-win. You can protect your skin from harmful UV rays and look cute doing it.

Amazon

For even more last-chance deals, browse through Amazon’s entire Prime Day sale, here.