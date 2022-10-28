The Shoe Brand Taking Over Hollywood Just Gave Its Best-Selling Styles an Ethereal Makeover

I’m not a floral-print person. My wardrobe is a sea of black clothing, with a few neutrals sprinkled in here and there that I’ll reach for on days I’m feeling, well, adventurous. I don’t own a single blossom-patterned piece, but that’s all about to change thanks to a new collaboration that actually makes me want to plant some flora into my rotation. (Too much? I don’t think so.)

Larroudé — known for its really great shoes and handbags that have earned a stamp of approval from fashion editors like myself, celebrities like Dakota Johnson and Vanessa Hudgens, and even the First Lady Jill Biden — has teamed up with LoveShackFancy, another brand bolstered to fame thanks to its loyal celebrity following that includes Kelly Ripa, Jennifer Lopez, and Angelina Jolie.

All reimagined in LoveShackFancy’s signature, vintage-inspired floral prints, the limited-edition collaboration features three of Larroudé’s best-selling footwear styles: the Brigette, an easy-to-wear, low-heeled mule, and two versions of the Dolly, a high-impact platform sandal that’s available as a slip-on mule or an ankle-strap sandal. Yes, they’re all good, and yes, sizes are selling out.

The Larroudé x LoveShackFancy styles are obviously easy on the eyes thanks to those ethereal patterns that exude dreamy, garden party vibes, but they’re also easy on your feet, as Larroude always puts comfort at the forefront of their footwear designs. Think: a memory foam insole that feels like you’re walking on a cloud, a top-quality suede leather sole that’s supportive and durable, and a comfortable silhouette cut for wide-feet.

Every Larroude x LoveShackFancy shoe is available in sizes 5 to 11 and will cost you $365 — which is a splurge, but given that these shoes are basically works of art you’ll want to display every chance you get, they’re 100 percent worth it.

When two powerhouse brands come together on a collection, it’s bound to be a winner, and the Larroudé x LoveShackFancy collab earns two gold trophies. Shop more of the collection below.

