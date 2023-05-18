Shoppers Over 50 Say Their Hair Grows “Much Faster” Due to This Serum — and It’s 57% Off at Amazon

The now-$25 formula also caused a "noticeable" decrease in shedding.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 @ 12:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Lanmeri Vegan Hair Growth Serum
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

My roommate recently cut her hair into a very short bob, and since then, it’s become clear that the long hairs clogging up the shower drain are coming from my head (queue “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift). The realization that you’re shedding more than normal can be alarming, as the cause is typically hard to pin down. Along with unexpectedly common factors like stress, temperature changes, and tight ponytails, “hair loss can be caused by stress, hormonal changes, childbirth, thyroid issues, medications, vitamin deficiencies, excessive weight loss, and some autoimmune disorders,” trichologist Gretchen Friese previously explained to InStyle

If hair loss is becoming a concern, your dermatologist’s office should be your very first stop. However, while waiting for an appointment, a topical solution formulated to improve scalp health can make a difference, especially one that’s been vouched for by fellow shoppers. The Lanmeri Vegan Hair Growth Serum, for instance, boats hundreds of fans and is packed with ingredients that slow shedding and even promote new growth. Caffeine, for example, increases blood circulation to the scalp, providing follicles with more nutrients needed to grow. Meanwhile, it also treats dandruff (one cause of shedding) with its anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. Finally, glycerin gives strands a boost of moisture, strengthening them against breakage. 

The (almost) best part? You can grab the Lanmeri serum on sale for just $25 at Amazon right now.

Lanmeri Vegan Hair Growth Serum

Amazon


Shop now: $25 (Originally $58); amazon.com

The actual best part shoppers report seeing results within weeks. “There has been a significant reduction in my hair loss,” wrote one initially skeptical reviewer who used the serum every day for only three weeks. Another user dealing with long-term shedding agreed that it only took “22 days” for them to see new hair growth in the thinning areas of their scalp. “Granted, they are all grays coming in, but I’ll take it” they exclaimed. A third shopper who started losing hair at age 50 saw a “noticeable decrease” in shedding and “much faster” hair growth after four weeks, and even noted needing to get their roots touched up more frequently.

The irritation caused by thinning hair is no joke. After all, our hair is a permanent accessory that for many of us, holds emotional weight. Whether you’re actively seeking an end to excess shedding or want to take measures to prevent hair loss, products like this can help. Shop the Lanmeri Vegan Hair Growth Serum while it’s still 57 percent off at Amazon. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Spanx Memorial Day Sale
Spanx Quietly Launched an Early Memorial Day Sale, Including the Butt-Lifting Leggings Jennifer Garner Wears
Diane von Furstenberg Skechers
Diane von Furstenberg Launched Bold Sneakers and Sandals With the Comfy Brand That’s Making a Comeback
Olivia Wilde Adidas Shoes
The Platform Version of This Comfy Sneaker Olivia Wilde Wears on Repeat Is My New Summer Go-To
Related Articles
Jergens Collagen Tanning Lotion
Shoppers Say Their Skin "Looks and Feels Better" After Using This $10 Firming Tanning Lotion
Under-Eye Patches Soften Fine Lines
Shoppers Say These Under-Eye Patches “Soften” Fine Lines in 15 Minutes — and They’re Less Than $1 Apiece
The Strengthening Shampoo That Adds âVisible Fullnessâ to Thinning Hair Is 50% Off â but Only for 24 Hours
The Strengthening Shampoo That Adds “Visible Fullness” to Thinning Hair Is 50% Off — but Only for 24 Hours
Lily Collins Living Proof Mousse Sale Ulta
The Thickening Mousse From a Haircare Brand Lily Collins Uses Is 50% Off — Today Only
The body moisturizer 60 year old shoppers credit for a beautiful glow is 20% Off
The Body Moisturizer Shoppers in Their 60s Use to Soften "Alligator Skin" Is on Rare Sale
Merit Serum Review
This Oil-Serum Hybrid From the Cool-Girl Brand Used by Cameron Diaz Doubles as My Favorite Hydrating Primer
Shoppers Say They Skip Foundation Thanks to This On-Sale Primer That âBlurs Imperfectionsâ
Shoppers Say They Skip Foundation Thanks to This On-Sale Primer That “Blurs Imperfections”
I was shocked to discover i didn't need to use any additional makeup after using this tinted primer
I Don’t Need to Wear Any Additional Makeup With This Tinted Moisturizer That Replaced 4 Steps in My Routine
Olay gel moisturizer shoppers in 60s
Shoppers in Their 60s “Often Get Compliments” on Their Skin Thanks to This $25 Plumping Serum
The 12 Best Scalp Scrubs of 2023 Tout
The 12 Best Scalp Scrubs of 2023
Boldify hair powder
10,000+ Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Hairline Powder That “Instantly Makes Your Hair Look Thicker”
Best Dandruff Shampoos
The 13 Best Dandruff Shampoos of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Hey Honey CC Cream
Mature Shoppers Say This Hydrating CC Cream Leaves Skin “Dewy” Without Settling Into Fine Lines
This "1 Minute" Styling Cream From a Celebrity Hair Stylist's Brand Instantly Smoothes My Frizzy Hair
This “1 Minute” Hair Transforming Cream From a Celebrity Stylist's Brand Smoothes My Frizz in Seconds
sharon stone
Sharon Stone Uses This Shampoo for Hair Loss, and Shoppers Say It Makes Strands Frizz-Free and Thick
Regrowth Serum Act+Acre Amazon Sale
Amazon Shoppers See Hair Growth After Just 1 Week of Using This Often Sold-Out, On-Sale Scalp Serum