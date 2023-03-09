I Replaced My Flat Iron With This Hot Brush That Smoothes My Hair in 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale at Amazon

I recently broke up with my flat iron. Tired of sectioning my hair and slowly running a flat iron through it to get rid of fizz and kinks, I went in search of a hair tool that would cut my styling routine in half without compromising style. This is exactly what I found in L'Ange Hair's Le Vite Hair Straightener Brush — a hot brush takes the efficiency of a hair brush and combines it with the power of a hair straightener.

The straightening brush has been a game changer for my hair and styling routine. The built-in paddle hairbrush is made with high-quality ceramic bristles that emit heat evenly and allow you to style large sections of your hair in a short period of time. The brand explains that the heat “safely and instantly penetrates the hair cuticle to heat strands from the inside out.” My styling routine has been cut in half to just 10 minutes since it works so quickly and effectively.

The brand explains that the hot brush’s superpower is its “double negative ion technology,” which seals your hair cuticles and results in smooth, hydrated hair. After six months of using the Le Vite Hair Straightener Brush, my previously flat and dull hair has definitely bounced back from the damage caused by years of using a traditional flat iron.

Shop now: $56 (Originally $89); amazon.com



This hair tool’s performance is as impressive as its appearance and features. Before I style my hair with L'Ange Hair's Le Vite Hair Straightener Brush, I apply a heat protectant to my completely dry and detangled hair. Then I slowly slide the hot brush from my roots to the ends of my hair — thanks to the rounded bristle tips, the heated bristles do not make direct contact with your scalp. Depending on the thickness of your hair, you may need to make a second pass with this hair tool; my hair is shoulder length with medium thickness, so I find that I only need a single pass with the brush to style and straighten it. The tool has an adjustable temperature range from 170 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lightweight design puts no strain on my wrist.



More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have left the tool a five-star rating, raving that it’s “super easy to use” and styles their hair “much more effectively than any flat iron ever did.” Snag the L'Ange Hair Le Vite Hair Straightener Brush on sale for just $56 at Amazon while you can.