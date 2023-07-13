My 53-Year-Old Mom and I Both Swear by This Blow-Dryer Brush for Frizz-Free Blowouts in Under 20 Minutes

Amazon shoppers call the tool "life changing" for "soft and shiny" 'hair.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Published on July 13, 2023

lange hair blow dryer
Photo:

Instagram: @langehair

Despite constantly testing new beauty products (a perk of the job), it somehow never fails that my new favorite item is sitting in my mom’s bathroom. I’m a snooper who makes myself right at home, meaning that each time I go back to her house, I’m going through drawers to find the perfect sweatshirt and bathroom cabinets to see what moisturizers and serums I can sneak a sample of. This is how I discovered Aveeno’s hydrating body oil I’m now on my fourth bottle of, as well as the hair tool I don’t think I could live without (I mean, I could, but my hair would look a lot worse).

Two years ago, I went home in the fall for a quick visit and saw that my mom had made the switch from a classic hair dryer to a blow drying round brush. Her new process had her in and out of the bathroom in under 20 minutes with straight, frizz-free strands. So the next day when I washed my hair, I tested the tool out and was amazed that for the first time ever, I had given myself a salon-quality blowout at home, which I then raved about until I opened a gift from her at Christmas to discover that very same L’Ange Hair drying brush inside.

Amazon L'ANGE HAIR Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Brush Dryer Black

Amazon

L’Ange Hair’s Le Volume dyer is a blow dryer and round brush in one, helping you blow out your hair simply and quickly. When I’d before attempted to give myself a blowout, following what I’d seen my hairdresser do, I failed tremendously, unable to figure out how to hold a dryer in one hand while separating strands and controlling a brush in the other. It was a task for a professional — so I’d resorted to my natural frizzy state. But L’Ange’ Hair’s tool allowed me to do it with one hand, moving around my head with ease. 

This features tug-resistant bristles that help to smooth hair as you move the drying brush through your locks and three temperature settings. I tend to stick to warm, using it on hair that’s 80 percent dry so as to not damage, and finish with the cool setting that locks in the sleek style.

My mom and I love how convenient the tool is, quickly drying our hair while making our frizzy strands shiny and smooth. And we’re not alone, with the drying brush boasting more than 4,800 five-star ratings at Amazon. There, shoppers call the tool “life changing,” saying that they’re able to dry their curly hair straight in just 15 minutes. “Best product,” wrote one customer who noted that the dryer left their hair “so soft and shiny.” And another person wrote that before L’Ange Hair’s they had a “cheaper version of [the] brush” that left their strands burnt. But after making the switch, they saw “considerably less damage” to their hair as well as “more volume than ever.”

For a quick and easy blowout at home, I rely on L’Ange Hair’s Le Volume blow drying brush, which you can grab at Amazon for $90.

