This Viral, Kendall Jenner-Approved Lip Mask Starts at $14 Right Now — but It's Selling Out Quickly

Some people use Black Friday to splurge on brand new TVs or a new couch, but I, on the other hand, use the savings event to stock up on beloved beauty products. One of the favorites on my list is none other than the ultra-moisturizing Laneige lip mask.

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has garnered quite the celebrity fan club; Kendall Jenner always keeps a tub in her bag, while Zoe Saldaña uses it as her secret for super soft lips. Other A-list members include Sydney Sweeney (a spokeswoman for the brand), Drew Barrymore, Brooke Shields, Sharon Stone, Gemma Chan, Iman, Kaia Gerber, and more.

It’s no surprise that this lip balm has such a devout fan base thanks to its moisturizing ingredient list. It’s made with a fruit complex and vitamin C, delivering antioxidant-rich nourishment, while coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru seed butter simultaneously protect against harsh aggressors. According to the brand, these ingredients have proven effective, as 93 percent of individuals immediately saw increased moisture, according to the brand — and that’s enough for me to be all-in.

For just $24, this celeb-loved secret is already pretty affordable, but now it's even more so. Starting at $14 for Black Friday today, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is currently at one of its lowest prices of the year at Walmart. And when you pair a large discount with a celeb backing, you don’t sleep on adding it to your cart.

Shop now: $14–$18 (Originally $24); us.laneige.com and walmart.com

But here’s the thing: The lip mask is known to sell out fast during big shopping holidays. The lip treatment sold out on the first day of Amazon’s Prime Day sale in July — undoubtedly tied to shopper satisfaction.

It's no wonder the mask has over 14,380 five-star ratings at Amazon. “For years I’ve always had chapped lips,” said an Amazon shopper, adding, “For the first time in my memory, I woke up to lips that [weren’t] chapped.” Another shopper who bought the mask on a sale said they will “definitely repurchase [it] at full-price” when the product runs out, which “might be a while” since you get a “rather large amount.”

To use the lip mask, apply it before bed, leave it on overnight, and wake up to supple lips. Shop the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask starting at just $14 at Walmart or Laneige for Black Friday. But hurry — there’s no guarantee it’ll be in stock for long.