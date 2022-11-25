This Viral, Kendall Jenner-Approved Lip Mask Starts at $14 Right Now — but It's Selling Out Quickly

Add it to your cart while you still can.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 @ 07:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Laneige Lip Mask
Photo:

Courtesy Laneige

Some people use Black Friday to splurge on brand new TVs or a new couch, but I, on the other hand, use the savings event to stock up on beloved beauty products. One of the favorites on my list is none other than the ultra-moisturizing Laneige lip mask.

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has garnered quite the celebrity fan club; Kendall Jenner always keeps a tub in her bag, while Zoe Saldaña uses it as her secret for super soft lips. Other A-list members include Sydney Sweeney (a spokeswoman for the brand), Drew Barrymore, Brooke Shields, Sharon Stone, Gemma Chan, Iman, Kaia Gerber, and more. 

It’s no surprise that this lip balm has such a devout fan base thanks to its moisturizing ingredient list. It’s made with a fruit complex and vitamin C, delivering antioxidant-rich nourishment, while coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru seed butter simultaneously protect against harsh aggressors. According to the brand, these ingredients have proven effective, as 93 percent of individuals immediately saw increased moisture, according to the brand — and that’s enough for me to be all-in. 

For just $24, this celeb-loved secret is already pretty affordable, but now it's even more so. Starting at $14 for Black Friday today, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is currently at one of its lowest prices of the year at Walmart. And when you pair a large discount with a celeb backing, you don’t sleep on adding it to your cart. 

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Shop now: $14–$18 (Originally $24); us.laneige.com and walmart.com

But here’s the thing: The lip mask is known to sell out fast during big shopping holidays. The lip treatment sold out on the first day of Amazon’s Prime Day sale in July — undoubtedly tied to shopper satisfaction.

It's no wonder the mask has over 14,380 five-star ratings at Amazon. “For years I’ve always had chapped lips,” said an Amazon shopper, adding, “For the first time in my memory, I woke up to lips that [weren’t] chapped.” Another shopper who bought the mask on a sale said they will “definitely repurchase [it] at full-price” when the product runs out, which “might be a while” since you get a “rather large amount.”

To use the lip mask, apply it before bed, leave it on overnight, and wake up to supple lips. Shop the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask starting at just $14 at Walmart or Laneige for Black Friday. But hurry — there’s no guarantee it’ll be in stock for long.   

Shop More InStyle Black Friday Deals:

Related Articles
Get This Celebrity-Approved Lip Mask Set Before It Sells Out
This Viral, Sydney Sweeney-Approved Brand Dropped a $21 Skincare Set Containing Its Famous Lip Mask
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Is the Latest Celebrity to Swear By This Viral Lip Mask
Early Amazon Under-$50 BF Deals
Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon’s Best Under-$50 Early Black Friday Deals Before the Crowds
Laneige Lip Mask Deal
This Viral, Sydney Sweeney-Approved Lip Mask Is at Its Lowest Price of the Year — but Not for Long
BF Thanksgiving Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 20 Thanksgiving Deals I’m Adding to My Cart — Starting at $8
BF Ugg Deals
Everyone From Selena Gomez to Megan Fox Loves These Cozy Shoes, and They’re Up to 60% Off Now
Nordstrom Black Friday Sale
Out of 43,000+ Nordstrom Black Friday Deals, These Are the 30 Fashion and Beauty Items Worth Shopping
Versed Face Mask Deal
The Resurfacing Mask That Went TikTok-Viral for Its Glass Skin Results Is Back in Stock — and on Sale
Early Editor-Loved Beauty Deals Roundup
I’m a Beauty Editor, and I Sifted Through Hundreds of Products to Find the 24 Best Early Black Friday Deals
Superga Sneakers Black Friday Deal
The Unfussy Italian Sneaker Brand Royals and Supermodels Love Is Up to 55% Off Right Now
This Skincare Line Founded by a Celebrity-Loved Cosmetic Dermatologist Is Now 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday
This Skincare Line Founded by a Celebrity-Loved Cosmetic Dermatologist Is Now 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday
Amazon Black Friday Roundups
We Found Amazon’s 70 Best Black Friday Deals in Beauty, Fashion, Home, and Tech for Up to 78% Off
Amazon's Best-Selling Slides That Feel Like "Walking on Clouds" Are 51% Off Right Now
Amazon's Best-Selling Slides That Feel Like "Walking on Clouds" Are Up to 57% Off Right Now
Early Amazon BF Deals Roundup
The 10 Best Editor-Approved Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon for Up to 75% Off
Early BF Gilt Ugg Deals
This Secret Sale Has Best-Selling Uggs for Up to 60% Off — but Only for 1 More Day
Early BF Hanes Tank
The Versatile Basic I'm Buying in Multiples for Winter Layering Is Just $6 Right Now