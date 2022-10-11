This Viral, Sydney Sweeney-Approved Lip Mask Is at Its Lowest Price of the Year — but Not for Long

If we learned anything from Prime Day, it’s that this famed lip product will sell out quick.

By Kaelin Dodge
Published on October 11, 2022 @ 06:30AM

Laneige Lip Mask Deal
Many people may use Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale to snag a new TV or a pair of Airpods at a discounted rate. Me? I’m using it to restock the products I already know I love. So when I saw that one popular, celebrity-approved lip treatment was on sale, I quickly added one (in each scent) to my cart. Because if there’s one thing we’ve learned about the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask it’s that, when it goes on sale, it sells out. 

On Prime Day, the Sydney Sweeney-approved lip mask sold out on the first day of the event. Even when not on sale, this lip treatment can be hard to get your hands on; within days of releasing the brand’s 2022 holiday gift sets, Amazon already sold out of three of the four just-released kits. Keep this all in mind upon shopping the Prime Early Access Sale: Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask is now on sale for 30 percent off — the lowest price we’ve seen all year.

Tub of berry Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Shop now: $17 (Originally $24); amazon.com

This mask isn’t just popular with celebrities (though everyone from Kendall Jenner to Zoe Saldaña considers it part of their routine), it’s also a best-seller among everyday customers, with over 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The hype is in part due to the mask’s blend of hydrating ingredients like murumuru seed, coconut oil, and shea butter, but also thanks to the variety of scents.  From classic berry to limited edition pumpkin spice, you can use this Prime Early Access Sale to collect them all.

Customers love that this mask hydrates without leaving their lips sticky or overly greasy, with one customer describing it as “not too heavy [or] gloopy,” and another writing, “This is the only lip product that actually sinks into my skin and moisturizes.” One more  customer wrote, ”My lips are soft and smoother than they've been in years.” Another who has “struggled with severe rough, dry, chapped, and peeling lips” for years saw a difference in days. “I couldn’t even believe how my lips felt on day two…By day three, [there was]...not even a flake.”

Given the lip treatment’s popularity, we have a feeling it might just sell out again soon. So if your lips are needing a little extra moisture, grab Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask at 30 percent off on Amazon, today.

Shop More Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale:

