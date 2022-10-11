Shoppers Say This Hydrating Serum From a Viral Brand Makes Their Skin Glow Like Never Before — and It’s 30% Off

People with combination skin can never catch a break. Hot, sweaty summers cue breakouts like clockwork, and dry cold winters leave skin looking dull, dehydrated…. and still prone to breakouts. Sydney Sweeney, who’s openly spoken about struggling with irritable skin both on and off set, is no stranger to the struggle of maintaining healthy skin through climate changes. “I was recently in Albuquerque filming and it was so dry,” the actress told Harper’s Bazaar back in April. “I just needed everything and everything to moisturize my skin.”

As a Laneige brand ambassador, Sweeney naturally leaned on the viral K-Beauty line to give her complexion some TLC. “I love putting this as a base for any and all skincare because I think it just really nourishes my skin,” Sweeney said of the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum.

The serum’s star ingredient, hyaluronic acid, “ is used in many topical formulations, primarily for its hydrating properties to plump and smooth the skin," dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack previously told InStyle. "It's one of my favorite molecules because it is even suitable for patients with extremely sensitive skin,” she added. Another power ingredient, peptides, also increase your skin’s water retention while also reducing inflammation and smoothing fine lines. Finally, antioxidant-packed green tea extract brightens, repairs damage, and even depuffs.

Amazon

Shop now: $31 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Like almost all of Laneige’s internet-famous skin products — including its ever-popular Lip Sleeping Mask — this serum has some hardcore fans. “This product really helped me on my skincare journey,” wrote one shopper who struggled with sensitive, dry skin for years. After one use, they claimed that their skin looked “so shiny and smooth” and glowed in a way that they’d “never seen before.” Another called the serum’s texture “perfect” and added that it “blends right into skin.”

Normally, this celeb-loved serum retails for $45, but thanks to Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access sale, you can score a tube 30 percent off through October 12th. And, if you’re in the market for more nourishing skincare, more items from the brand are included in the sale, including the moisturizer version of the serum for just $28 and the lip mask, which is currently at its lowest price ever. Snag your Laneige goodies for less at Amazon before the sale ends.

