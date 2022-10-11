Shoppers Say This Hydrating Serum From a Viral Brand Makes Their Skin Glow Like Never Before — and It’s 30% Off

The Sydney Sweeney-approved formula is ideal for sensitive, combination skin.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022 @ 11:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sydney Sweeney Laneige Serum PEAS
Photo:

Getty Images

People with combination skin can never catch a break. Hot, sweaty summers cue breakouts like clockwork, and dry cold winters leave skin looking dull, dehydrated…. and still prone to breakouts. Sydney Sweeney, who’s openly spoken about struggling with irritable skin both on and off set, is no stranger to the struggle of maintaining healthy skin through climate changes. “I was recently in Albuquerque filming and it was so dry,” the actress told Harper’s Bazaar back in April. “I just needed everything and everything to moisturize my skin.”

As a Laneige brand ambassador, Sweeney naturally leaned on the viral K-Beauty line to give her complexion some TLC. “I love putting this as a base for any and all skincare because I think it just really nourishes my skin,” Sweeney said of the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum.

The serum’s star ingredient, hyaluronic acid, “ is used in many topical formulations, primarily for its hydrating properties to plump and smooth the skin," dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack previously told InStyle. "It's one of my favorite molecules because it is even suitable for patients with extremely sensitive skin,” she added. Another power ingredient, peptides, also increase your skin’s water retention while also reducing inflammation and smoothing fine lines. Finally, antioxidant-packed green tea extract brightens, repairs damage, and even depuffs. 

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Amazon

Shop now: $31 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Like almost all of Laneige’s internet-famous skin products — including its ever-popular Lip Sleeping Mask — this serum has some hardcore fans. “This product really helped me on my skincare journey,” wrote one shopper who struggled with sensitive, dry skin for years. After one use, they claimed that their skin looked “so shiny and smooth” and glowed in a way that they’d “never seen before.” Another called the serum’s texture “perfect” and added that it “blends right into skin.”

Normally, this celeb-loved serum retails for $45, but thanks to Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access sale, you can score a tube 30 percent off through October 12th. And, if you’re in the market for more nourishing skincare, more items from the brand are included in the sale, including the moisturizer version of the serum for just $28 and the lip mask, which is currently at its lowest price ever. Snag your Laneige goodies for less at Amazon before the sale ends.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Laneige Lip Mask Deal
This Viral, Sydney Sweeney-Approved Lip Mask Is at Its Lowest Price of the Year — but Not for Long
Roundup of Anti-Aging Skincare Deals
I’m a Beauty Editor, and These Are the 14 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Avene Sale
The French Drugstore Brand Shoppers Rely on for “Luminous Skin” Is Having a Black Friday-Level Sale
Get This Celebrity-Approved Lip Mask Set Before It Sells Out
This Viral, Sydney Sweeney-Approved Brand Dropped a $21 Skincare Set Containing Its Famous Lip Mask
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early October Prime Day Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
Sand and Sky Clay Mask
I Finally Found a Solution to My Crater-Sized Pores: This Viral Clay Mask That Sells Every 10 Seconds
EARLY PD: Retinol product deal one-off
One of Amazon’s Best-Reviewed Retinol Serums That Gives Shoppers “Almost Perfect” Skin Is Just $12 Right Now
EARLY PD: Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
8 Anti-Aging Deals to Shop for Up to 50% Off Today — Including a $25 Cream That Has Users “Stunned”
Shoppers With Mature Skin Say This $16 Drugstore Foundation Rivals $75 Buys for âBeautifulâ Coverage
Shoppers With Mature Skin Say This $16 Moisturizing Foundation Rivals $75 Buys for “Beautiful” Coverage
Amazonâs Prime Event Is Full of Black Friday-Worthy Gift Deals, Including This Oprah-Approved Coat for TK% Off
Amazon’s Prime Event Is Full of Black Friday-Worthy Gift Deals, Including This Oprah-Approved Coat for 45% Off
Oprah-loved Skincare/Makeup
This Oprah-Approved Skincare Brand’s Moisturizers Are Deeply Discounted Today
Nicole Kidman's nighttime skincare routine is surprisingly only $40
The Anti-Aging Brand Nicole Kidman Uses for “Smooth and Hydrated” Skin Starts at Just $20
Honest Beauty Prime Deal
Jessica Alba’s Extremely Popular Lengthening Mascara Is One of Our Favorite Beauty Deals at Amazon Right Now
L'Occitane Prime Day Deals
I Always Gift My 62-Year-Old Mom This French Bodycare Brand, and It’s on Rare Sale at Amazon
This Moisturizing Primer-Meets-Sunscreen Is So Good, 67-Year-Olds Who've Used It for a Decade Credit It for Their "Lovely, Dewy" Skin
This $18 Primer-Meets-Sunscreen Is So Good, 67-Year-Olds Say They’ve Used It for a Decade
The Lash Serum Shoppers Say Works So Well, Itâs âAlmost Unbelievableâ Is on Sale for Less Than 48 Hours
The Lash Serum Shoppers Say Works So Well, It’s “Almost Unbelievable” Is on Sale for Less Than 48 Hours