I Skip Moisturizer Altogether With This Hydrating Toner That's Been My Go-To for 3 Years

The first ski trip I ever went on completely wrecked my skin. I had never had excessive dry patches before, but the harsh climate altered its texture. My usual moisturizing creams weren't working, and TMI, my skin was starting to flake. I somehow needed to inject extra moisture into my skincare routine, so I turned to a toner. Just when I thought all hope was lost, Laneige's Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer transformed my skin, and three years later, and I have used it every day since.

The two-in-one toner is enriched with amino acids and white tea leaf water to soothe and strengthen the skin's moisture barrier. The moisture-rich formula preps and softens skin by hydrating like a cream, and can therefore be used independently or in conjunction with your favorite moisturizer.

Amazon

Shop now: $32; amazon.com

I use the toner immediately after washing my face while it's still a bit damp and pat it in, focusing on any dry patches as they arise — a little goes a long way. After the formula dries down, my skin feels supple, soft, and hydrated; it doesn't weigh down my skin and isn't oily like some moisturizers. I then skip moisturizer and finish with sunscreen.

I’m not the only one who loves the Laneige Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer: InStyle previously tested and reviewed it, dubbing the formula one of the best toners of 2023. According to the brand, the milky toner is great for most skin types, though InStyle testers noted it’s particularly great for dry skin thanks to its deeply moisturizing properties — and therefore, too heavy for those with acne. Countless celebs also use Laneige products; particularly, its viral Sleeping Lip Mask has been a go-to for Drew Barrymore, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber.

With 700+ five-star ratings, it’s clear Amazon shoppers love this moisturizing toner as much as I do. One reviewer with sensitive skin said, "My skin tone looks more even and any dry patch areas I had are gone." Another five-star reviewer noted it’s great for year-round use: "In the winter months, it hydrates so well. I also use this in the summer as a stand-alone moisturizer." One shopper experiencing dry patches shared, "This helped recover my skin barrier so much…. It added so much moisture back into my skin."

Keep your skincare routine simple and effective with Laneige's Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer, available for $32 on Amazon.