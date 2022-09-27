This Viral, Sydney Sweeney-Approved Brand Dropped a $21 Skincare Set Containing Its Famous Lip Mask

For those of us who spend the majority of their time on the internet, the Laneige Lip Mask feels inescapable. It’s rare to make it through a Vogue Beauty Secrets video without an application or two, and when you open TikTok, there’s always a new hack (like this one that turns the mask into a hydrating lip gloss). But there’s a reason why everyone from Sydney Sweeney to Kendall Jenner coats their lips in the mask that has celebrity-, beauty editor-, and customer-approval: it works.

The Laneige Lip Mask uses a combination of murumuru seed, coconut oil, and shea butter to give your lips a boost of hydration. This nourishing mask packs a punch of moisture, and features an antioxidant-packed complex that gives lips a fuller, more smoothed-out appearance. And Laneige just released four new gift sets available on Amazon, starting at $21.

Look, I don’t typically think about the holidays in late September, but I might change my stance for the Laneige 2022 Holiday Gift Sets, which are sure to sell out (I say this because the $19-kit already sold out). The sets make an excellent gift for birthdays and holidays, or bought as a way to try a few of Laneige’s best-selling lip treatments without committing to multiple full-size products (which is what I plan on doing).

The Perfect Pair Kit includes the brand’s viral Lip Sleeping Mask in Mango and Lip Glowy Balm. One customer has called the mask their “go-to lip moisturizer, day or night”, noting that nothing had worked for their “relentlessly dry lips” until now. “[I] noticed a huge difference within two days, my lips are well moisturized and smooth for the first time in ages,” they wrote. And the Glowy Balm has received similar praise, with one customer writing that it’s their, “go-to lip product [because] it moisturizes well, isn’t sticky, has a soft creamy texture, and lasts on your lips.”

The two additional kits available on Amazon are the Hydrate and Snooze Kit and the Sweet Dream Trio.

The Hydrate and Snooze includes a moisturizer from the celebrity-loved brand, the Water Sleeping Mask, and (of course) the Lip Sleeping Mask. The Sweet Dream Trio includes a seasonal spin on the brand’s much-loved product, including two limited-edition scents of the classic mask.

Whether you’re restocking your own Laneige supply or planning early for the holidays, you’ll want to shop these just-launched Amazon lip treatment kits that are sure to sell quickly.

